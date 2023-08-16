COLD WAR KIDS Announce 10th Studio Album 'Cold War Kids' & Share New Track

The album will arrive on November 3.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

COLD WAR KIDS Announce 10th Studio Album 'Cold War Kids' & Share New Track

Cold War Kids have announced their 10th studio album, Cold War Kids, that will arrive on November 3 via AWAL. To celebrate, the band has also shared the second single off the album, the pop/rock summer anthem “Run Away With Me,” which was also World Premiered on iHeart Radio today. 

With its funky groove and huge chorus, “Run Away With Me” sets the tone for the LP as a whole - 12 high-minded, stylistically diverse songs referencing everything from Curtis Mayfield to the Pretenders and Elton John to Happy Mondays and Gang Of Four. Frontman Nathan Willet notes, “We started "Run Away With Me " with Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, Linda Linda's ) as this Sly Stone type of funky soul song that evolved into a more soulful pop tune about two desperate, down-and-out lovers.” 

Today’s single follows Cold War Kids’ previously released “Double Life” which saw support from, among others, Spin, Under The Radar, Yahoo! Music, and American Songwriter who called it “an energetic, shoulder-shaking new single.”  The band played that song and other fan favorites on their recent tour as the direct support for Tears For Fears. The run included a stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in June and culminated with a performance at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles earlier this month.   

You can now pre-order vinyl and pre-save the album HERE.

Cold War Kids is Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass guitar), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keyboards, backing vocals, guitar, percussion), and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion).

Photo Credit: Sean Flynn



