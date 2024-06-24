COIN Unveil North American Tour Dates Ahead of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



COIN's new album I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore will be out September 13 via 10k Projects. The band’s debut single “Strawberry Jam” produced by Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan Lana Del Rey) is also out now. Along with the announcement of this new chapter for COIN, they will be kicking off a North American Tour playing notable venues such as the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Fox Theater in Oakland and many more. Get your tickets HERE and see all of the dates below.

The new album finds the band in their most vulnerable state and continuing to push the boundaries of alternative pop without straying from their trademark dynamic energy. It’s bright, bittersweet, electric, intimate and a record fans new and old can embrace open heartedly. After thinking they were out of stories to tell, songs to shape, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore suggests that COIN have unlocked not a new chapter in their existence but an entire new volume, with more depth than they’ve ever shared before.

COIN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

9/29 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music Festival

10/1 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

10/2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

10/4 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/5 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

10/9 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/12 - Columbus OH, - KEMBA! Live

10/13 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

10/17 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/18 - Montreal, QC - The Beanfield Theatre

10/19 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

10/23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/26 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

10/27 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/1 - St.Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/2 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

11/3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

11/7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/8 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

11/9 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

2/8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

2/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

2/11 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

2/12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

2/14 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

2/15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

2/16 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

2/18 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

2/20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

2/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

2/22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

2/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

2/27 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

2/28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

3/1 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

3/3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

3/4 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

Photo credit: Phoenix Johnson

