CHON Share New Single PETAL, Self-Titled Album Out 6/7

CHON is excited to share their new single "Petal", now available here. "Petal" is the second single to release off of CHON's third, and self-titled record, out on June 7th via Sumerian Records. Fans can watch the music video for the first single, "Peace", here! For more information and to pre-order the album, please visit here!

On their self-titled third album, CHON find themselves at the confluence of a great push and pull.

Since forming in 2008 in San Diego, guitarists Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel, along with drummer Nathan Camarena and bassist Esiah Camarena have become one of the most buzzed-about acts in the new era of progressive rock, on the back of more than 40 million Spotify streams and tours with the likes of Coheed and Cambria, Animals As Leaders and Circa Survive.

Their debut full-length, 2015's Grow, established their mathy, forward-thinking take on the genre, while 2017's Homey furthered that sound while incorporating brand-new influences like effect-pedal-heavy elements of electronic music and trip-hop and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. Now, with CHON, the band once again has kicked down their musical guardrails - but in a way that balances their more eccentric impulses with a steadying dose of clarity and restraint.

It's true that CHON streamlines some of the band's grandiose, free-flowing musicality in favor of more traditional sonic structures. But, most importantly, simplifying their sound doesn't mean resorting to being boring. If anything, CHON is brimming with some of the most forward-thinking, intricate musings the band has ever attempted, from the deep progressive propulsion of first single "Peace" to "Spike," which spins the band's youthful tech and metal influences together into a flashy riff-athon.

All at once, CHON respects the band's current listeners while inviting a broader swath of new ones in - the rare progressive rock album adroit enough to straddle that line.

At Coachella last month, CHON brought out special guests Kenny G, Cuco and Masego during their performance. Coming up, the band will hit Shaky Knees and Electric Forest, along with a full U.S. tour to celebrate the release of CHON with support from DOMi & JD Beck. All upcoming tour dates are listed below.

CHON is set to release on June 7th via Sumerian Records. For more information, please visit: www.thisischon.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

Include