CHARLIE HICKEY Releases Debut EP Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Today, twenty-one year old Pasadena-based artist Charlie Hickey releases his debut EP Count The Stairs. Mixed and engineered by Marshall Vore, the EP features friend and collaborator Phoebe Bridgers on backing vocals for two of the songs and showcases Hickey's evocative storytelling and universal themes that showcase a wisdom beyond his years. Count The Stairs, which has already received support from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Pitchfork, The FADER, Brooklyn Vegan, Stereogum, UPROXX, Paste and more, is out now. Purchase, download or stream it now below.

Born in 1999, Charlie Hickey grew up in South Pasadena, just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles. Raised by two singer-songwriter parents, Charlie's second language was music from day one. As early as grade school, he was making sense of the world through songwriting, and by middle school he was writing, recording and performing songs that attracted a community of collaborators and could silence a room.

A turning point for Charlie came at around the age of thirteen, when he covered a song by then up-and-coming artist Phoebe Bridgers, who was still in high school herself. The two quickly became friends and collaborators, setting Charlie on an exciting new musical path. Years later, Bridgers introduced Charlie to songwriter, drummer, producer and her bandmate Marshall Vore, who noticed something special about Charlie. The two began writing and recording songs together, and soon Charlie dropped out of school to work on his music full-time.

Count The Stairs is a slow, quiet, and understated peek to the world of Charlie Hickey, who is barely of legal drinking age, but taps into such universal themes that showcase a wisdom beyond his years and exudes promise for what's to come. Stay tuned for more.

Photo Credit: Olof Grind