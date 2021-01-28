CASSIDY KING Shares Acoustic Version of 'Safe Places'

Cassidy King released her debut EP Not So Picture Perfect in October of last year. The EP is a collection of writings inspired by the first person she ever fell in love with and the love triangle that ensued. The triangle started with Cassidy at one point, her love interest at another and the woman's boyfriend the third. It created an unknown competition between two lovers that inevitably ended in heartbreak. The EP includes the stunning track "Safe Places" which is inspired by a poem she wrote about the entanglement. It was picked up by Alternative Press, NPR, Clevescene, Femmusic and today she releases the stunning acoustic version of the track. Watch the video below!

It was in her hometown of Chardon, OH that Cassidy King discovered a lifelong passion for music, inspired by everyone from Paramor, to Ani DiFranco, to Paramore. Yet finding herself in a recording studio never seemed like a possibility until a friend tweeted a video of Cassidy singing in a dorm room stairwell. It went viral, and she seized opportunities to start recording. Launching personal Twitter and YouTube channels, she quietly attracted a following with a particularly powerful "10 Toes Challenge" video, which detailed the day her dad left. While the clips eventually tallied millions of views online, behind the scenes the singer/songwriter was finding herself in the face of family turmoil, coming to terms with her sexuality as a queer woman, and identifying a genuine path as an artist.

Through it all, Cassidy continued to build a devout audience and fashioned an emotionally charged sound steeped in alternative candor, electronic mystique, and indie spirit. Surrounded by a new support system, she served up the poignant and powerful "Professional Smiler" in the fall of 2019 and the accompanying music video-co-directed by King - featured her alongside a same-sex love interest for the first time. She followed that with the bittersweet "Polaroid" in the fall.

Cassidy has said, "I'm always trying to be a better version of myself. I'm just Cassidy King. What you see is what you get. I try to show listeners vulnerability. They're not alone. What they're feeling is valid. I hope my music can be a voice for people when they need it. I want to help."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Vincent Farone