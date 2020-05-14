CARNAGE Announces First Ever North American Festival In The COVID Era

Carnage, Disco Donnie Presents, HTG Presents, and Medium Rare have partnered to announce North America's first ever drive-in festival of the COVID era, THE ROAD RAVE. The ROAD RAVE is set to make history on June 6th from 7PM - 11PM at The Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando featuring superstar DJ's Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and Gravedgr.

With no plans for traditional live events in the foreseeable future, Carnage's revolutionary concept blends a traditional drive-in movie with Carnage's festival series RARE, reuniting Carnage with the original venue where RARE Orlando took place in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Rare in Orlando was wildly successful and is the perfect home for the first ever drive in festival!

This event unlike a traditional drive-in movie will bring a full festival main stage production to the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Capacity is limited to 500 cars, with a minimum of 2 and maximum of 6 people per vehicle. Concessions will be available onsite with food trucks as well as roaming golf cart vendors taking orders. Masks are heavily encouraged to be worn at all times. Social distancing will be heavily enforced with strict guidelines and restrictions on when attendees are allowed to safely leave their vehicle. In addition to providing a unique drive-in concert event for dance music fans Carnage is going to donate a portion of the proceeds from the event and his forthcoming documentary to the ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund that provides assistance to vulnerable communities in Nicaragua during the coronavirus outbreak. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.TheRoadRave.com starting at $50 for car passes.

Diamanté Anthony Blackmon is the American Dream. Diamanté grew up in Nicaragua and came to America at 10 years old speaking very little English. Diamanté grew into Carnage - one of the most dominant superstar artists in the world. From pioneering the Trap genre, massive collaborations and festival appearances in the dance world, to gold records with Lil Pump, Migos, Steve Aoki, and Mac Miller, few artists are able to move between genres like Carnage. The Las Vegas-based artist established himself as the reigning champion of hard bass and trap music with early hits, later being one of the first artists to transition electronic music into hip-hop, rap and urban styles. Before launching his label Heavyweight Records in 2017, Carnage put out hit after hit such as "I Like Tuh" with ilovemakonnen, 'Bricks' with Migos, 'Down for Me' and 'Guala' with G-Eazy, 'Homie' with Meek Mill and Yung Thug, 'Learn How to Watch' with Mac Miller and MadeInTYO and 'iShyne' with Lil Pump. Carnage has toured the world over and been a main stage artist at the biggest international festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra, EDC and more! After taking a break from music and touring in 2018 to focus on his mental health, Carnage dove right back into it with his hits "Letting People Go," and "Wait For Me" with G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa. In partnership with the RAICES foundation, the music video for "Letting People Go" raised awareness for immigrants at the US / Mexico border and retraced Carnage's families voyage into America, as covered by TIME and dozens of other outlets. Website Instagram Facebook Twitter Spotify

About Disco Donnie Presents

Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) is an award-winning and recognized leader in electronic dance music event production, founded by veteran promoter James "Disco" Donnie Estopinal. Since the company's inception in 1994, DDP has generated over 10 million tickets sold and 10,000 live events, arena shows and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets around the world, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Latin America. DDP organizes and promotes nearly 1000 club events annually in markets all across the U.S., ranging from Portland, Philadelphia, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas and St Louis to name only a few. Major festivals include Ultimate Music Experience, Sunset Music Festival, Sun City Music Festival, and more.



James "Disco Donnie" Estopinal, Jr. is DDP's founder and CEO. Considered one of the godfathers of U.S. electronic dance music, Disco Donnie has grown over the past 24 years to become one of the leading dance music promoters in the world. From his early days in the 1990s New Orleans dance scene, Disco Donnie coupled eccentricity with ingenuity to create elaborately themed parties that charmed patrons, garnered an international following, and unwittingly became a catalyst for a national debate over the First Amendment right to expression.

In 2017, Disco became part of LIVESTYLE Entertainment. The current LIVESTYLE portfolio includes Disco Donnie Presents, React, Life in Color, ID&T (Tomorrowland, Sensation, TomorrowWorld), Beatport.com, Electric Zoo, Awakenings, Q-Dance, and more.

In April 2020, the electronic music festival pioneer announced that he has re-acquired sole ownership of Disco Donnie Presents (DDP), the namesake company he founded 26 years ago. This historic acquisition concludes an epic eight-year journey through being the first company acquired by SFX, surviving SFX's subsequent bankruptcy, becoming a part of LiveStyle, and delivering fan refunds in the face of COVID-19 festival cancellations. In the wake of scores of corporate acquisitions by Live Nation, AEG and SFX, Disco Donnie is the only founder wily enough to both sell his company and buy it back to return to independence.





