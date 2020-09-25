CAMÍNA Shares Operatic Latin Trip-Hop Political Anthem 'Se Puede'

The third new single from her debut album.

Dallas-based artist, CAMÍNA, shares new single, "Se Puede,﻿" today, the third from her debut album, Te Quiero Mucho, due out October 2, 2020. Dallas Observer says, "Te Quiero Mucho will contain personal ruminations on love and loss, as well as commentary on our nation's political climate. She named the album after a phrase she would repeat to her dog as she was receiving chemotherapy treatments."

"Se Puede" ("It can be") has a storied history within the Hispanic community. During the 1970's "Si Se Puede" became the rallying cry of Cesar Chavez and The United Farm Workers, as they fought for the rights of migrant farm workers. As Chavez neared death during a 25-day hunger strike, the outcome seemed bleak and cries of "No, no se puede!" ("No, no it can't be done") were counteracted with the uplifting "Si, si se puede!" ("Yes, yes, it can be done").

Sung in Spanish, "Su Puede" closes the album with a rumination on life's open-endedness, and the tragedy of always wondering what might have been. CAMÍNA's three-part harmony and operatic vocals overlay a trio of bolero singers lamenting an unrequited love, declaring that only death can end such desire ("Ay porque un amor que se quiere, ay solo con la tumba muere/ "Oh because a love that you desire, can only die in the grave").

"Forever and Always," the second single is trip-hop ballad that deeply focuses on the love and loss root of the album. "Forever and Always" is a hypnotic, electronic-infused trip-hop track with Latin influenced rhythms. CAMÍNA reminiscences about the time spent with those in her life who passed away over crackling organs and thumping bass. It's a plea to the departed, begging them to know how much they are loved.

CAMÍNA says, "'Channeling the vocal stylings of Whitney Houston and the breathy, heart-on-your-sleeve sounds of George Michael, "Forever and Always" is a contemporary take on the classic power ballad. A crackling funerary organ wafts beneath lyrics that plead for the departed ("Believe me when I say I miss you forever and always") to understand how much they meant and how much they will be missed."

An up-close-and-personal music video shows CAMÍNA's heart through her eyes, as she stares into the lens and into the soul. Piercing emotions and warm lighting prove that a giant budget isn't needed for a powerhouse music video. A stool, some lighting, and an artist with her heart on her sleeve proves to be enough to make teary eyes and heavy-beating hearts, as CAMÍNA pours herself into the music, as she sings and spins round and round.

The accompanying music video was shot and directed by Daniel N. Johnson, who has created videos for Black Lives Matter and the Bernie Sanders campaign, among many other artistic projects, and his recent videos have been watched and shared by millions of people. He also directed CAMÍNA's first single's video, "Cinnamon," which depicts closeup shots of CAMÍNA's lips, hands, and eyes and the quick cuts and desolate backdrop emphasizes the trippy nature of the track.

The first single, "Cinnamon." is a marimba-infused trip-hop beat that introduces the album's Latin musical influences. A particularly prescient song given recent events, "Cinnamon" was initially inspired by the ongoing treatment of asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border. Sung through a distorted megaphone, CAMINA's haunting vocals blend together lyrical elements of African-American spirituals ("Nobody knows the trouble I've seen"), the rallying cry of grassroots activism ("Si se puede" or "Yes we can"), and feelings of helplessness for the future ("We will rise above, but the damage is done").

Describing the aim of the track, CAMÍNA says, "It is my hope as an artist to communicate through my individual experience a thoughtful critique to our political, economic, and social systems, and to encourage people to learn, engage, and make steps towards the systemic change necessary for social progress."

Dallas Observer says, "While she has always been outspoken on issues like immigration, racial inequality and women's rights, CAMÍNA believes that America is finally opening its eyes to the flaws in our government, because of the COVID-19 pandemic." Al Dia News agrees, adding, "'CAMÍNA's work is unique, powerful and just what the country needs to hear during these times of civil unrest."

With a sold-out show yesterday, September 24, at The Wild Detectives in Dallas and live performance with Imperfect Fifth and The Latino Arts Foundation on the same day, there's much more CAMÍNA magic to experience so be sure to dive into the live content via CAMÍNA's social media. Stay tuned for the debut album on October 2, 2020.

Photo Credit: Daniel N. Johnson

