Burgandy Williams To Release Debut Single RAGE

Burgandy Williams has announced their debut single RAGE, available on streaming platforms December 8, 2020. RAGE is a House Music Dance single produced by Ghidrahmusic and written by the performing artist. "I wrote rage to help people heal from the trauma of 2020. The world is crumbling around us. Together we can dance the tension out and live a little". Simon Cowell praised Burgandy Williams' epic tv performance and debut on X-Factor UK. "That's how you do it. This is not about a sob story; it's about a hope story. And this about you making the point that with talent, perseverance, personality you can become the role model you want to be".

Singer Valerie Simpson, "Now, that's something you can dance to!"

R&B singer, DeAndre Brackensick, "That's hot."

Singer Janice Robinson, "I will make sure to buy it as a gift to myself."

Visit www.burgandysings.com Follow on instagram @burgishere.

