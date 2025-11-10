Bulgarian Classical Concerts – LA And BgFACE Foundation Celebrate Bulgarian Culture In Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hundreds of guests gathered on November 6 at Sephardic Temple Tifereth Israel in Los Angeles for a major cultural event honoring Bulgarian achievements in art, science, education, and culture.

The evening combined the Fourth Bulgarian Awards for Art, Culture, Education, and Science, organized by the BgFACE Foundation, with the inaugural concert of Bulgarian Classical Concerts – LA, a new organization dedicated to presenting Bulgarian classical music in the United States. The event was presented by the Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Los Angeles and brought together members of the diplomatic corps, local officials, artists, and leaders from the Bulgarian and Jewish communities.

Bulgarian Awards for Art, Culture, Education, and Science

The ceremony, co-organized by the BgFACE Foundation and the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, recognized individuals and organizations for their contributions to promoting Bulgarian culture, science, and education in the United States.

Category “Art”: Sculptor, painter, and animator Bronislav (Broni) Likomanov received the award for his contribution as the creator of the upcoming monumental sculpture dedicated to the Bulgarian Alphabet, soon to be installed in Los Angeles.

Category “Science”: Dr. Dimitar Arnaudov, Clinical Professor of Anaesthesiology and Head of the Neuro Anaesthesiology Division at the University of Southern California, was honored for his professional achievements and dedication to the Bulgarian community in Los Angeles.

Category “Education”: The Bulgarian School of Seattle, led by founder and director Angela Husheva, was recognized for its work in teaching the Bulgarian language and preserving national identity among young Bulgarians in the U.S.

Category “Culture”: The Bulgarian Association in Nevada was honored for its ongoing efforts to preserve and promote Bulgarian culture and traditions for future generations.

Special Awards:

The Special Award of the President of the BgFACE Foundation was presented to actress and singer Irina Maleeva in recognition of her distinguished artistic career and philanthropic work supporting Bulgarian cultural initiatives in Los Angeles.

The Special Award of the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles was presented to Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Shelly US, for his support of Bulgarian cultural and business initiatives in the U.S.

As a gesture of appreciation for his leadership and long-term support of Bulgarian cultural events, Boyko Hristov, Consul General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, received an honorary diploma and the BgFACE Foundation’s bronze statuette—a miniature of the forthcoming monument to the Bulgarian Alphabet.

The second part of the evening featured the first concert of Bulgarian Classical Concerts – LA, marking the launch of a new nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting Bulgarian classical music to American audiences and fostering cultural exchange between Bulgaria and the United States.

The program included three world premieres and several U.S. debuts, highlighting the contemporary Bulgarian school of composition. Among the featured works was a performance by violinist Blagomira Lipari on the violin of Cantor Isaac Behar, part of the renowned Violins of Hope project. Behar, born in Bulgaria, was among 48,000 Bulgarian Jews saved during World War II. The performance served as a powerful tribute to Bulgarian-Jewish friendship and the unifying spirit of music.

The concert also included performances by Irina Chirkova, Penka Kouneva, Moni Simeonov, Boryana Popova, Ariana Solotoff, Clara Cheng, Michele Brourman, Janice Levy, and Carter Williams. Actress, singer, and producer Irina Maleeva closed the evening with two songs from her show Illusions, created in collaboration with Broadway director and playwright Randy Johnson.

The event was recorded by Jewish Life Television (JLTV), which will broadcast a special feature on Bulgarian culture and spirituality to its audience of 50 million across the U.S. and Canada.