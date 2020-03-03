Built To Spill Share Their Version of Daniel Johnston's 'Life In Vain'

Built To Spill have shared their version of the Daniel Johnston classic "Life In Vain" from the upcoming album Built To Spill Plays The Songs of Daniel Johnston, out May 1, 2020 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. The album is comprised of 11 tracks of Daniel Johnston's fractured pop, presented through the eyes of Built To Spill. "Life In Vain" debuted via Stereogum.

Hear the track below!

Pre-order the album HERE.

The band recorded these songs as a trio (Doug Martsch, Jason Albertini and Steve Gere) in August 2018 during rehearsals for their performances backing Daniel Johnston, though Johnston himself does not perform on the album. "It was pretty special for us," Martsch told Rolling Stone of playing with Johnston. "It was a lot heavier than what I thought it would be." As far as the album itself, Martsch added, "Basically we wanted to get a good documentation of what our rehearsals were like."

The album art was created by longtime Built To Spill designer Tae Won Yu, and its first pressing is on yellow vinyl with download codes and a 32 page songbook. A mail-order only variant on clear vinyl with yellow and blue splatter (limited to 500 units) will be available exclusively from Ernest Jenning Record Co. and Built To Spill's Bandcamp page.

BUILT TO SPILL

BUILT TO SPILL PLAYS THE SONGS OF DANIEL JOHNSTON

(Ernest Jenning Record Co.)

Release date: May 1, 2020

1. Bloody Rainbow

2. Tell Me Now

3. Honey I Sure Miss You

4. Good Morning You

5. Heart, Mind and Soul

6. Life In Vain

7. Mountain Top

8. Queenie The Dog

9. Impossible Love

10. Fake Records Of Rock & Roll

11. Fish

BUILT TO SPILL

LIVE 2020

3/22 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

3/23 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

3/24 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

3/26 - Treefort Main Stage Area - Boise, ID

3/27 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

3/28 - Stanley Hotel - Estes Park, CO

3/30 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

03/31 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

4/01 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ

4/02 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

4/03 - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA

4/04 - The Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

4/05 - The Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

6/04 - Bunkhouse Saloon - Las Vegas, NV

6/05 - The Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

6/06 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

6/07 - Soho Restaurant & Music Club - Santa Barbara, CA

6/09 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

6/10 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

6/11 - Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz, CA

6/12 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

6/13 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

6/14 - Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub - Sacramento, CA

6/16 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

6/17 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

6/18 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

6/19 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

6/20 - Lucky You Lounge - Spokane, WA

6/21 - Wilma Theatre - Missoula, MT

7/16 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

7/17 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

7/18 - Mohawk Austin - Austin, TX

7/19 - Varsity Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA

7/20 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

7/22 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

7/23 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

7/24 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

7/25 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

7/26 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

7/28 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

7/29 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

7/30 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

7/31 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

8/04 - Brooklyn Bowl - NYC

8/05 - Brooklyn Bowl - NYC

8/07 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

8/08 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

8/09 - Bell's Brewery - Kalamazoo, MI

8/11 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

8/12 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

8/13 - Codfish Hollow Barnstormers - Maquoketa, IA

8/14 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

8/15 - Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE

8/16 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO





Related Articles View More Music Stories