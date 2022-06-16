Buick Audra Announces New Album 'Conversations with My Other Voice'

On September 23, Nashville-based singer-songwriter and Grammy-award-winner Buick Audra will release her new album Conversations with My Other Voice along with a collection of memoir-style essays that correspond with the album (pre-order).

Today Buick is sharing "Afraid Of Flying" the first single to be lifted from the upcoming album. The song debuted today at Rock And Roll Globe along with an exclusive interview with Buick. The single will be on all streaming platforms this Friday for any playlist shares.

On the upcoming release, Buick Audra addresses something most of us can relate to: change. In this collection of songs about the past and the present, change is a central theme. Conversations is a back-and-forth between Buick then, and Buick now.

The collection was built by Buick taking five songs from her former life that were never recorded, and five songs she wrote in response to them from here. The result, in the simplest of terms, is a set of conversations. "Afraid of Flying" is one of the original five songs in the collection.

Buick says: "I wrote this song at the end of a long collaboration with Joss Stone that went nowhere but cost me a great deal, emotionally, financially, and otherwise. 'Afraid of Flying' is the acknowledgment of that ending as well as a personal inventory of what I owned that couldn't be taken away-by her or anyone else. Among those things was courage. When we made the video for the single, I wanted to illustrate climbing out of that story and standing as who I am now. I used a dress to illustrate that. The gown in the video was the one I made for my project with Joss, for our shared album cover. It's been waiting all this time for its moment, just like this song."

The album was written and produced by Buick. The video for "Afraid Of Flying" was shot and directed by Jerry Roe and features appearances by Buick's band on the album: Kris Donegan, Lex Price, and Jerry Roe.

Watch the new music video here: