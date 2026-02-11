Buddy Guy Launches 'Buddy Guy 90 Tour' After Recent Grammy Win

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

At nearly 90 years old, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Guy will embark on the Buddy Guy 90 Tour, featuring select headline performances across North America in 2026. The announcement follows his ninth GRAMMY Award win in 2026 for Best Traditional Blues Album. Tickets are available here.

In 2025, Guy was featured in Ryan Coogler’s cultural phenomenon Sinners and released Ain’t Done With the Blues, a new album produced by longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge and featuring The Blind Boys of Alabama, Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Joe Bonamassa.

A pioneer of the Chicago blues sound, Buddy Guy's career spans over seven decades, earning him multiple GRAMMY Awards, a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a National Medal of Arts.

Tour Dates

Date City Venue

Jul 15 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Jul 18 Buffalo, NY Kleinhans Music Hall

Jul 23 Mayetta, KS Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Jul 24 St. Louis, MO The Factory

Jul 25 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Jul 26 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre

Jul 29 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Jul 31 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

Aug 1 Charles Town, WV Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Aug 2 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

Aug 4 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Aug 5 Lynn, MA Lynn Memorial Auditorium

Aug 7 Waterbury, CT Palace Theater

Aug 8 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey

Aug 19 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Aug 20 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

Aug 22 St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 23 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Aug 25 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Aug 27 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

Aug 28 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

Aug 29 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Aug 30 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater

Sep 9 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Sep 11 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sep 12 Chandler, AZ The Showroom at Wildhorse Pass

Sep 13 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall

Sep 15 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre – Denver

Sep 18 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater