Buddy Guy Launches 'Buddy Guy 90 Tour' After Recent Grammy Win

The announcement follows Guy's ninth GRAMMY Award win in 2026 for Best Traditional Blues Album.

By: Feb. 11, 2026
At nearly 90 years old, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Guy will embark on the Buddy Guy 90 Tour, featuring select headline performances across North America in 2026. The announcement follows his ninth GRAMMY Award win in 2026 for Best Traditional Blues Album. Tickets are available here.

In 2025, Guy was featured in Ryan Coogler’s cultural phenomenon Sinners and released Ain’t Done With the Blues, a new album produced by longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge and featuring The Blind Boys of Alabama, Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Joe Bonamassa.  

A pioneer of the Chicago blues sound, Buddy Guy's career spans over seven decades, earning him multiple GRAMMY Awards, a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a National Medal of Arts.

Tour Dates 

Date                    City                                      Venue

Jul 15                   Toronto, ON                     Massey Hall

Jul 18                   Buffalo, NY                      Kleinhans Music Hall

Jul 23                   Mayetta, KS                     Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Jul 24                   St. Louis, MO                 The Factory

Jul 25                   Chicago, IL                       The Chicago Theatre

Jul 26                   Milwaukee, WI                               Riverside Theatre

Jul 29                   Shipshewana, IN         Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Jul 31                   Atlantic City, NJ                            Ocean Casino Resort

Aug 1                   Charles Town, WV       Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Aug 2                   Glenside, PA                   Keswick Theatre

Aug 4                   Englewood, NJ                               Bergen Performing Arts Center

Aug 5                   Lynn, MA                           Lynn Memorial Auditorium

Aug 7                   Waterbury, CT                                Palace Theater

Aug 8                   New Brunswick, NJ     State Theatre New Jersey

Aug 19                Nashville, TN                  Ryman Auditorium

Aug 20                Atlanta, GA                      Atlanta Symphony Hall

Aug 22                St. Augustine, FL          The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 23                Clearwater, FL                               Ruth Eckerd Hall

Aug 25                New Orleans, LA          Saenger Theatre

Aug 27                San Antonio, TX            Majestic Theatre

Aug 28                Austin, TX                         Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

Aug 29                The Woodlands, TX    The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Aug 30                Dallas, TX                         Majestic Theater

Sep 9                   Los Angeles, CA           Hollywood Bowl

Sep 11                San Diego, CA                                The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sep 12                Chandler, AZ                  The Showroom at Wildhorse Pass

Sep 13                Albuquerque, NM        Popejoy Hall

Sep 15                Denver, CO                      Paramount Theatre – Denver

Sep 18                Tulsa, OK                          Tulsa Theater




