Buddy Guy Launches 'Buddy Guy 90 Tour' After Recent Grammy Win

At nearly 90 years old, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Guy will embark on the Buddy Guy 90 Tour, featuring select headline performances across North America in 2026. The announcement follows his ninth GRAMMY Award win in 2026 for Best Traditional Blues Album. Tickets are available here.
In 2025, Guy was featured in Ryan Coogler’s cultural phenomenon Sinners and released Ain’t Done With the Blues, a new album produced by longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge and featuring The Blind Boys of Alabama, Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Joe Bonamassa.
A pioneer of the Chicago blues sound, Buddy Guy's career spans over seven decades, earning him multiple GRAMMY Awards, a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a National Medal of Arts.
Date City Venue
Jul 15 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Jul 18 Buffalo, NY Kleinhans Music Hall
Jul 23 Mayetta, KS Prairie Band Casino & Resort
Jul 24 St. Louis, MO The Factory
Jul 25 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Jul 26 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre
Jul 29 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Jul 31 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort
Aug 1 Charles Town, WV Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Aug 2 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
Aug 4 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
Aug 5 Lynn, MA Lynn Memorial Auditorium
Aug 7 Waterbury, CT Palace Theater
Aug 8 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey
Aug 19 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Aug 20 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall
Aug 22 St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug 23 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Aug 25 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
Aug 27 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
Aug 28 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre
Aug 29 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Aug 30 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater
Sep 9 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Sep 11 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Sep 12 Chandler, AZ The Showroom at Wildhorse Pass
Sep 13 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall
Sep 15 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre – Denver
Sep 18 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
