Bryan Adams Releases 'so Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe)'
This is his fourth album release this year.
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has released, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts (BMG). This is his fourth album release this year, the list of them is below:
- Classic (Parts 1 & 2) featuring 14 classic re-recordings
- Pretty Woman - The Musical featuring 16 songs
- So Happy It Hurts featuring 12 new songs
The 2LP version of Classic (Parts 1 & 2), a 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching will be available via BMG on January 20, 2023.
Watch the new official music video for the song, "Kick Ass" below. Directed by Adams, the video features an opening monologue by legendary British actor/comedian John Cleese (Monty Python's Flying Circus).
Watch the new music video here:
Listen to the new album here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 27, 2022
Pop iconoclast UPSAHL announces her upcoming EP Sagittarius. She also releases a new single and music video, “Into My Body,” out now. On the heels of UPSAHL’s highly successful first-ever headline tour, Sagittarius promises to provide an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pay homage to her sign.
Katy Perry Announces 2023 'PLAY' Las Vegas Residency Show Dates
October 27, 2022
International sensation, Katy Perry, is giving music fans 14 more chances to see her in Las Vegas with the announcement of new 2023 show dates to her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency “Katy Perry: PLAY,” at Resorts World Theatre. The new shows are scheduled for Feb. 15 – 25 and March 3 - April 15.
Starz Renews THE SERPENT QUEEN For Season Two
October 27, 2022
STARZ has announced its popular, critically acclaimed series “The Serpent Queen” will return for an eight-episode second season with Golden Globe® winner, two-time Academy Award® and two-time BAFTA Award-nominated actress Samantha Morton starring as ruthless ruler Catherine de Medici.
Cuffed Up Release New Single '10 for 10'
October 27, 2022
CUFFED UP, has followed up with another explosive new single new single called “10 for 10”. It follows the band’s other new track “Even The Worm Will Turn”, which was released late last month. “10 for 10” was mixed by Seth Manchester (METZ, Atlas Vending), mastered by Joe Laporta (IDLES, David Bowie, Leon Bridges), produced by Dan Sadin.
Catapult Film Fund Announces Megan Gelstein & Theresa Navarro as Co-Directors
October 27, 2022
Catapult Film Fund announces Megan Gelstein and Theresa Navarro as the organization’s first Co-Directors. They will share executive responsibilities for the San Francisco-based nonprofit, known for its early-stage support of artful documentary films like The Territory, Crip Camp, and Academy Award-winner American Factory.