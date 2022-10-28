Bryan Adams Releases 'so Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe)'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has released, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts (BMG). This is his fourth album release this year, the list of them is below:

- Classic (Parts 1 & 2) featuring 14 classic re-recordings

- Pretty Woman - The Musical featuring 16 songs

- So Happy It Hurts featuring 12 new songs

The 2LP version of Classic (Parts 1 & 2), a 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching will be available via BMG on January 20, 2023.

Watch the new official music video for the song, "Kick Ass" below. Directed by Adams, the video features an opening monologue by legendary British actor/comedian John Cleese (Monty Python's Flying Circus).

