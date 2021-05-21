Bruno Mars Makes History as First Artist With Five Diamond-Certified Songs

Multiple GRAMMY® Award winner Bruno Mars has made history as the first artist ever to receive five RIAA diamond certified singles. Mars' That's What I Like" and "When I Was Your Man" have both been diamond certified, selling and streaming over 10 million copies and bringing his total certifications to five.

This follows the diamond certifications of "Just the Way You Are, "Grenade," and "Uptown Funk!(Mark Ronson)" Furthermore, "Just the Way You Are" is twelve times multi-platinum, "Uptown Funk!" and "When I Was Your Man" are eleven times multi-platinum, and "Grenade" and "That's What I Like" are ten times multi-platinum.

"Congratulations to Bruno Mars - the first artist with five Diamond Single Awards in the history of RIAA's Gold and Platinum Program! This milestone is a testament to Bruno's unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records," said Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). "What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded - and Bruno now has five of them!"

This record-breaking announcement closely follows the success of Silk Sonic's debut single "Leave the Door Open." The song returns for the second week to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is Mars' eighth #1 track on the Hot 100. Additional #1 hits include "That's What I Like," "Just The Way You Are," "Grenade," "Locked Out Of Heaven," "When I Was Your Man," "Nothin' On You (B.O.B)" "Uptown Funk! (Mark Ronson)." Currently ascending airplay charts at multi-format radio outlets around the world, "Leave the Door Open" has over 702 million global streams with its official video hitting over 222.5 million views. Silk Sonic made their debut performance with "Leave The Door Open" and served up a powerful tribute to Little Richard at the GRAMMY® Awards.