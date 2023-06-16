Bruno Major Releases New Single 'Tell Her'

U.K. singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bruno Major releases his new single “Tell Her” via Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings. “Tell Her” is the latest offering from his forthcoming album Columbo, out July 21st. Pre-save Columbo HERE.

“Tell Her” is a slice of simmering R&B in which Bruno reflects on a relationship gone awry. The raw and retrospective track sees Bruno attempt to turn back time as he ruminates on all the sentiments he wished he could have expressed before it was too late. The soft-rock guitar licks and muted snare drums are a flawless backdrop for Bruno’s timeless vocals.

The cinematic music video (complete with a Wes Anderson-esque intro and its very own title card) sees Bruno experience the agony of leaving things unsaid. The video follows him from day to night, confined not only in his hotel room, but inside his own mind as well.

Of the track, Bruno reveals, “'Tell Her' is a letter of sorts, to a friend who saw someone I once loved very much at a party I wasn’t at, asking them to tell her all the things I should have told her myself but didn’t. Written with Danny Cope and Dan McDougall.”

“Tell Her” follows the release of recent singles, album title track “Columbo” and his first new track in three years “We Were Never Really Friends.” Clash praises “Columbo” calling it “a soothing Spring-like hymn reminiscent of Paul Simon…a sun-drenched piece of melodic songwriting, while the video has a special guest star – Bruno’s 1978 Mercedes 380SL.”

“We Were Never Really Friends” was released in May to critical acclaim. Billboard chronicles the track as “...a classic spoil-the-friendship jam that masquerades as a piano ballad before blooming into a lighters-up rock sing-along, complete with a stringy guitar solo. Major’s patience stands out here: the British singer-songwriter never presses too hard in any direction on the song, letting the full instrumentation and the slight quiver in his voice carry home his first new music since 2020.”

On July 21st, Bruno will unveil his newest album Columbo, the highly-anticipated follow up to 2020’s To Let a Good Thing Die. The 12-track body of work weaves the autobiographical with the observational and stretches Bruno’s palette into new forms, yielding the most accomplished and “honest” expression of his music to date.

Marking a triumphant return to the stage after his 2020 tour was canceled due to COVID, Bruno will kick off an expansive headlining tour in Tokyo on August 8th, making his way through major cities in Southeast Asia before heading to Denver, CO to start the North American leg of the tour on September 4th. Following the 20 date NA run, he'll begin the European leg of his ambitious journey, in Cologne, Germany on November 8th. The tour will conclude on November 23rd in his hometown of London. See below for the full tour routing.

More to come from Bruno Major in 2023.

UPCOMING HEADLINING TOUR DATES:

August 8 – Tokyo, Japan – WWW X *SOLD OUT

August 10 – Seoul, South Korea – YES24 Live Hall *NEW

August 11 – Seoul, South Korea – YES24 Live Hall *SOLD OUT

August 13 – Bangkok, Thailand – Voice Space

August 15 – Manila, Philippines – Samsung Performing Arts Theater *SOLD OUT

August 17 – Singapore, Singapore – Capitol Theatre *SOLD OUT

August 19 – Jakarta, Indonesia – GBK Basketball Hall *SOLD OUT

August 20 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur

September 4 – Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

September 5 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

September 7 – Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *SOLD OUT

September 8 – Seattle, WA - The Showbox @ The Market

September 9 – Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

September 11 – San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *NEW

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *SOLD OUT

September 15 – San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park *SOLD OUT

September 16 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

September 18 – Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

September 19 – Austin, TX - The Mohawk

September 20 – Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

September 22 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

September 23 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

September 25 – Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

September 26 – Toronto, ON - HISTORY *SOLD OUT

September 29 – New York, NY - Terminal 5

September 30 – Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 1 – Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

November 8 – Cologne, DE - CBE

November 9 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus

November 11 – Antwerp, BE – Trix

November 12 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

November 14 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

November 17 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

November 18 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

November 21 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

November 23 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town