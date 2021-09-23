Bruce Springsteen to Release THE LEGEDARY 1979 NO NUKES CONCERTS Film

Bruce Springsteen will release The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts: Springsteen E Street Band, a new concert film available for digital purchase on November 16 and digital rental on November 23.

The film features legendary performances by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the September 1979 MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) benefit concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Features all 13 songs performed over two nights, ten never before released, transferred and edited from original No Nukes film footage and restored in HD, with remixed and remastered audio.

Bruce Springsteen recently returned to Broadway this summer for a limited run of his hit show Springsteen on Broadway. Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography 'Born to Run,' Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories.

The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018. Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.