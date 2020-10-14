Bruce Hornsby Performs 'Bright Star Cast' and 'Cyclone' as Part of Bonnaroo

Award-winning pianist, singer and songwriter Bruce Hornsby.

Last month, award-winning pianist, singer and songwriter Bruce Hornsby performed his tracks "Bright Star Cast" and "Cyclone" as part of Bonnaroo's virtual Roo-ality livestream. You can watch the performances below.



The track "Cyclone" appeared on Hornsnby's 2011 album Bride of the Noisemakers while "Bright Star Cast" appears on his latest record, Non-Secure Connection, which debuted to widespread critical praise.

Non-Secure Connection included musical contributions from James Mercer, Jamila Woods, Vernon Reid, Leon Russell, Justin Vernon, Rob Moose and Hideaki Aomori of yMusic, The Orchestra of St. Hanks (Frost School/Univ. of Miami), Hornsby's longtime band The Noisemakers and more.



Additional information on Non-Secure Connection can be found here: http://sacksco.com/pr/bruce_hornsby.html

View More Music Stories Related Articles