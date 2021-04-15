Brothers Osborne Announce 'We're Not For Everyone' Tour

EMI Nashville's Brothers Osborne announce today plans for their headlining WE'RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR launching this summer. The GRAMMY-nominated duo will hit almost 50 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and more. Known for their "distinctive sound combining classic country and hints of soul" (The Washington Post), Brothers Osborne has earned high praise for their dynamic live show while previously touring with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert. Rolling Stone exclaims "The Bros come guns blazing, a guaranteed show-stopper" while The Boston Globe commends the band for "winning listeners over with its spirited live performances." AXS adds, "the pair acted like old pros as they effortlessly showcased their solid harmonies and impressive instrumentation."

On the WE'RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR, fans can expect to hear the band's six GRAMMY-nominated singles including No. 1 Platinum-Certified hit "Stay A Little Longer," rowdy Top 10 Platinum-Certified hit "It Ain't My Fault," the reminiscent Top 25 hit "21 Summer," as well as Top 40 hits "Shoot Me Straight," "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," and "All Night."

Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will serve as alternating opening acts. Fresh off his Gold-certified No.1 hit for "After A Few," Travis has previously served as a CMA KixStart Artist as well as Opry NextStage Artist while Tenille recently won three Canadian Country Music Awards in addition to ACM New Female Artist of the Year last year. Fans can purchase tickets beginning next Friday, April 23 at brothersosborne.com. Special fan club presale tickets will be available to "The Family" starting 10am local time on April 20.

Nominated for Duo of the Year as well as Album of the Year for their critically acclaimed third studio album, Skeletons, Brothers Osborne will perform their new single "I'm Not For Everyone" as well as "Deadman's Curve" as part of the ACM Awards this Sunday, April 18 on CBS beginning at 8pm ET. Earlier that morning, John and TJ will be featured on CBS Sunday Morning with correspondent Anthony Mason detailing their upbringing in the blue-collar town of Deale, Maryland and journey to Nashville to pursue their musical ambitions. They also discuss John's personal battle with mental health and TJ's experience publicly revealing that he is gay. In addition, the band will be featured on CBS This Morning April 19 for another profile piece featuring extended footage and additional interview content.

Tomorrow, Brothers Osborne will release a new song titled "Younger Me" written by TJ in response to the overwhelming support he received after sharing his personal story. The track was produced by both John and TJ who will perform a special version as part of Xfinity presents a special ACM Awards bonus performance by Brothers Osborne - the exclusive premiere of "Younger Me" - available on Xfinity's YouTube channel. Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can also say "ACM Awards" into the Voice Remote to enjoy the Brothers Osborne bonus performance on their TV.

WE'RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR DATES

Jul. 29 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jul. 30 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul. 31 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Aug. 1 Providence, RI Bold Point Park

Aug. 4 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoom Amphitheater

Aug. 5 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 14 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove - Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel***

Aug. 15 Dubuque, IA Q Casino Back Waters Stage***

Aug. 19 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 20 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 21 Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

Aug. 26 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep. 2 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sep. 3 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 4 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 9 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Sep. 10 Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre

Sep. 16 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sep. 17 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Sep. 18 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Sep. 22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Lawn

Sep. 24 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater**

Sep. 25 Helotes, TX Floore's Country Store**

Sep. 30 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit

Oct. 1 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Oct. 2 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Oct. 8 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Oct. 10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct. 13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 15 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 16 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 17 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Oct. 20 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 22 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Oct. 28 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Oct. 29 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

Oct. 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre*

Nov. 11 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Nov. 13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 18 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Nov. 19 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

Nov. 20 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center