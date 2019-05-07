Brooklyn's Luv Dot Gov Go Retro with New Gamer-Inspired HELSINKI Video

Jumping lava pits, flying, fighting demons, and dodging falling rocks aren't usually the qualifications for being in a great rock band, but for NYC/U.K. based rockers LUV DOT GOV, it's all in a day's work in their latest video for "Helsinki" off their debut LP!

WATCH: LUV DOT GOV - "Helsinki" (Official Music Video)

The video, written and animated by Patrick Fischer, is the ultimate throwback for retro gamers. With band members battling the elements, the video begins with the opening narration bubble "Cauterized and healed from the sun, Luv Dot Gov find themselves in Hell-sinki. They must must defeat Satan himself to stop the end of the world!" and the the rest is, as one can imagine, an epic battle with band members struggling to keep their three "lives" represented by LDG hearts along the way!

Luv Dot Gov, the brainchild of Matthew Pop (vocals/guitar) and Stevie Seaweeds (drums/vocals), was born on a rooftop in Brooklyn in the summer 2016 as a response to dark, trying times - both personally and politically. The band would quickly become a vehicle for some of the best emotionally honest power pop this side of the 90s. Thankfully, they were armed with the finest collection of tunes penned by Pop over the course of his decades-long career, marrying heartbroken but hopeful lyrics to sticky-sweet melodies - all set to precisely arranged, chunky down-tuned guitars.

By fall 2016, the fledgling Luv Dot Gov had recruited Sean Egan on bass, and had a few local gigs under their belts. However, stressed and depressed in a post-election US, Pop ran away to Scotland for a brief respite in November. It was here he linked up with Graeme Young, a producer and operator of Chamber Studio in Edinburgh. A plan was soon hatched to record Luv Dot Gov's debut album abroad, taking advantage of Young's top notch equipment, expertise and extensive network of first-class musicians. After another smattering of stateside and UK shows, Matt and Steve decamped to Scotland for the spring of 2017 to lay down tracks for the record. Here, isolated from the stressors of the States, the songs blossomed into intricate but accessible pop-rock anthems, equally suited for blasting out a car stereo or headphones-on introspection. Upon Matt and Steve's return to New York that summer, the band rounded out its roster by bringing in Matt Middleton (lead guitar) and Patrick Fischer (keyboard/synth). Now equipped to capture the record's expansive arrangements live, the new five-piece lineup started honing their skills, sharpening their set into a muscular, airtight slice of indie rock. Meanwhile, Young continued refining tracks across the pond, and the resulting album; the hooky and bittersweet "At Least We've Got This Madness," was released in Spring 2018.

Now, following their Debut LP's release and their BRAND NEW VIDEO for "Helsinki", you can catch them LIVE as they return to NYC's famed venue The Bitter End (147 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012) on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00PM!

WATCH: Luv Dot Gov "Pretty Enough" (Official Music Video)

WATCH: Luv Dot Gov "What's Going On?" (Official Music Video)

WATCH: "Luv Me Blue" (Official Music Video)





