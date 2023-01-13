Brooklyn Rapper Pesh Milli Shares 'Back Outside'

Brooklyn-based rapper Pesh Milli recently announced his forthcoming EP, What Can I Say - which is set for release on March 3, 2023 on Blue Collar Records. Today, Pesh is thrilled to share a standout track from the collection, "Back Outside." The third track to be shared from his upcoming EP follows on the heels of previously released singles "Spicy" and "Another One."

Speaking on the song, Pesh Milli had this to say: "I felt like after a long while of people not being able to do what they want and being able to be free, I felt like I was finally back to normal. I could visit my people, go to my clubs and restaurants, and this was the first beat Grizz and I had done together.

Grizz sent me a bunch of samples he had at the time, and none of them were really hitting. But one day randomly I'm chillin in the crib and I went back thru the beats, Grizz gave me these really dreamy keys and a melody. I took what he did and ran with it, I knew I wanted there to a Pierre Bourne bounce to it and I arranged the 808's and drums. I wanted the hook to represent that feeling of getting back to normal. "

Listen to the new single here: