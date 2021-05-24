Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brooklyn-Based Indie Artist Phillip Releases Debut Single 'Freckles'

Phillip’s debut performance will take place on Saturday July 17th in NYC’s iconic Mercury Lounge. Her ‘Freckles’ EP is out everywhere on Wednesday, July 14th. 

May. 24, 2021  
Phillip, who has formerly released music under the name Halsey Harkins, releases today her triumphant first single "Freckles" -- an optimistic alt-indie ode to the butterflies that come with a new crush -- from her upcoming debut EP of the same name.

Phillip moved to Brooklyn from her hometown of Las Vegas, where she had been working as a professional pianist since the age of 19, in September of 2019. She was slated to release and tour with the 'Freckles' EP in June of 2020, but amidst the COVID-19 crisis she decided to hold off and let her emerging new sound evolve in tandem with the rapidly changing world around her.

"After such a big shift both geographically and in terms of life goals, the added time ended up being a musical blessing," Phillip says. "If you never give yourself time to process, how can all the different life lessons really take effect?"

Philip leads the track with her signature ethereal vocals and synth. Producer Dimitri Carabas fills out the track with yet more synth while Sam Lemos adds programmed drums. Mix and Master are courtesy of Satyam Sangwan at Silk Road Studios.

Phillip's debut performance will take place on Saturday July 17th in NYC's iconic Mercury Lounge. Her 'Freckles' EP is out everywhere on Wednesday, July 14th.

Listen here:


