Brooke Candy Releases New Single 'Juicy Fruit'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Iconic singer-songwriter-rapper-artist Brooke Candy arrives fully charged this Valentine's Day with her new single, "Juicy Fruit," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Co-written by Candy, Jesse Saint John (Britney Spears, LIZZO, Saweetie), Nick Weiss and Cecile Believe, the sex-positive, electro-powered track is joined by an official music video, streaming now on Brooke Candy's official YouTube Channel following its exclusive premiere earlier today via People Magazine.

"It's unique and a lot different than what I've done in the past. The visual taps into a different era that I cherish. It's a little bit '80s, and I want to run with that," Candy tells Jack Irvin or People Magazine. "I'm just happy to still be able to make music, express myself through art and make a living doing it. I feel really lucky."

"If I can make someone smile with this song or video, that's incredible, and I did my job," Candy continues about what's to come. "That's all I want - to bring a little bit of positivity to the world."

"Juicy Fruit" is Brooke Candy's first offering of 2023. Last year's "Flip Phone" and "Yoga" with Only Fire saw Candy venturing into new sonic territory upon her anticipated return after a three year hiatus, and were met with instant-praise from fans and media from the likes of DAZED, office, V Magazine and more.

"Yoga" with Only Fire featured a steamy companion visualizer starring Lexee Smith, and "Flip Phone" was joined by an official self-directed music video produced by PAPER Magazine - the NYC-based magazine's first ever foray into music video production - with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster.

An undisputed icon of the underground music, fashion, and queer art scenes, Brooke Candy is a sex-positive pop idol whose wide-ranging creative output revels in defiant glamour, embodying both speculative futures and über-romantic nostalgia.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Candy first gained notoriety from her work on Grimes' 2012 music video "Genesis," followed quickly by high-profile collaborations with such fellow iconoclasts as Charli XCX, Sia, Diplo, Lizzo, Pussy Riot, Sophie, Mykki Blanco, and countless more.

The multi-faceted, infinitely talented Candy has explored an array of inspired possibilities throughout her career, from styling music videos (including Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" and David Guetta & Afrojack Ft. Charli XCX & French Montana's "Dirty Sexy Money") and teaching performing arts classes at New York University to collaborations with the Brooklyn Museum and Los Angeles' Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and brand partnerships with MAC Cosmetics and Diesel.

Candy has devoted much of her recent creative efforts to the art of tattooing, reinventing herself as a living, breathing cyborg centerfold whose work conjures the retro-futurism of Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama's robotic pin-ups, fused with archetypal "Sailor Jerry" traditionalism.

Now, with the long-awaited arrival of "Juicy Fruit," this one-of-a-kind artist is at last poised to unveil her empowering new musical vision, rich with graphic invention, conceptual muscle, and irresistible, unstoppable energy.

Watch the new music video here:



