Brigitte Mena Streams New Album 'Element'

Texas-native, Brigitte Mena, is exclusively streaming her new album, Element, via Substream Magazine today.

The singer-songwriter's heartrending tunes tell raw, personal tales enveloped in atmospheric, catchy melodies, while having a sound that is reminiscent of artists such as Eisley, Phoebe Bridgers, and Soccer Mommy. The forthcoming album features previously released singles "Say You Love Me," featuring Sherri DuPree Bemis and "Maniac."

On 11-track album, Mena shares, " Element explores my personal journey over the course of a year late 2018 through 2019. During this time, I had made it a goal to write at least one song a month for a year about whatever I was experiencing during that time. The album makes several references to nature, magic, and fantasy - being in your 'element,' whatever form that may be."

Brigitte Mena was born to be a storyteller, and her vehicle is music, but the artist has her sights set on much more than producing pop-rock tracks. Armed with her versatile voice, a pen and a penchant for crafting compelling songs, Mena strives to strike a chord with audiences and tell relevant, resonant stories.

Mena started crafting original music in high school, and founded her first rock band as a freshman at Southern Methodist University, where she studied Music and Psychology. Mena's music studies helped her hone her craft, while her work in psychology gave her an avenue to explore her interest in human behavior. Instead of choosing one passion over the other, the artist decided to merge the two roads ahead of her. By using her talents as a musician, Mena shines a light on topics like behavior, mental health, relationships and identity.

Element is out on August 21, 2020. For more information, please visit: https://www.brigittemena.com/.

