Bright Light Low Releases Eponymous EP

With a voice equal parts rich honey and delicate velvet, acclaimed singer-songwriter Renee Stahl and her collaborative partner and producer Tom Rossi will soon see the release of their eponymous debut EP, Bright Light Low, being released June 28.

The new four-song EP showcases the exceptional duo's intricate and lush harmonies, which might recall contemporary indie-folk duos like The Civil Wars and The Weepies, or the 70s FM pop landscape birthed by legendary bands like America and Fleetwood Mac.

Bright Light Low features a quartet of exceptionally crafted choral arrangements, which haunt the listener along with whisper-folk stylings envisioned and brought to life by Stahl and Rossi in perfect harmony.

Their sonic synchronicity begins with the opening track "5:19" and builds through each subsequent song, concluding with the first single, "It's Just The Way It Is," creating a perfect indie-pop masterpiece that is fresh, sophisticated and refreshingly simple and sweet.

Stahl's name may ring a bell for those familiar with her solo achievements, her beloved lullaby supergroup Renee & Jeremy (Toback), and her venerated children's collaborations with singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb, Men at Work's Colin Hay, comediennes Molly Shannon and Maya Rudolph, Toad The Wet Sprocket's Glen Phillips and others, as Renee & Friends.

The most recent Renee & Friends record, Kindred, produced by Rossi, features collaborations with Ziggy Marley, Chris Stills, Lisa Loeb, and more.

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Rossi is best known for hisborder-dissolving world music treasures, such as Salma Har, which explore the celebration of sounds of Africa, South America, the Middle East and the Caribbean. For over 15 years, Rossi has and continues to perform for terminally ill individuals in hospice, providing therapeutic support through using the magic of music to bring joy and light to those in end-of-life care, all of which has continued to influence his own voice and songwriting, and his unique approach to song, rhythm and sound, ad infinitum.

For more information on Bright Light Low or to purchase the album, visit https://lnk.to/3lbFlnID





