Brian Straw to Release New Single from Debut Album

Brian Straw, a singer-songwriter who mixes elements of indie-folk, rock, and experimental music into his unique compositional style, has announced the release of his debut album, Baby Stars/Dead Languages.

The lead single will stream tomorrow, October 8. Pre-save here.

An artistic mainstay in his hometown of Cleveland, OH, Straw started building his career in the early 2000s with tours of the US and Europe. However, alcoholism soon stalled his momentum, resulting in a hiatus from his own musical output for nearly 15 years.

While taking a step back from performing and recording his own music, Straw built a recording studio in a warehouse on Cleveland's west side, engineering records - as well as live shows - for others.

After having his last drink in 2017, Straw resumed his own performances and began to refine and record songs that he'd been working on for years, as well as ones that came out of his journey to sobriety. The title of the resulting record, Baby Stars/Dead Languages, is meant to symbolize the beginning and end of a cycle, both ruminating on the difficult time he spent at rock bottom - including losing his girlfriend as a result of his drinking - and celebrating finding his way back into the light.