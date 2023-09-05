Brian May & Roger Taylor Set Queen Extravaganza Lineup

Tickets for the Cornwall show will be on sale from September 11th.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

The group, who have been touring for over a decade, are made up of gifted musicians, all of whom have been hand-picked by Roger Taylor and Brian May to perform the magical songs from one of the biggest bands in the world… in fact in history!

And so, the accomplished lineup of talent chosen by Queen for next year’s tour are Nick Radcliffe on guitar, François-Olivier Doyon on bass, George Farrar on drums and Alirio Netto and Gareth Taylor on vocals. Darren Reeves is the touring musical director.

The stellar line-up of rock’s second-finest band and the finest tribute show will be heading out on their jam-packed 2024 tour, which will now include Hall for Cornwall on March 17. Tickets for the Cornwall show will be on sale from September 11th.

Renowned for touring all over the USA, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Brazil and Europe, Queen Extravaganza has earned much love and respect from their devoted and ever-growing fan base.  Millions of Queen dedicated fans compare the experience as being the closest they can possibly get to the original. 

This spectacular 90-minute show features more than 20 Queen classics drawn from the band’s biggest hits: Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Under Pressure, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, Somebody to Love and Killer Queen as well as other fan favourites.



