Brian Dunne & Caitlin Rose Deliver Vulnerable Version Of 'The Kids Are All Grown' From His New Album

Brian Dunne releases “The Kids Are All Grown” featuring Caitlin Rose. Recorded at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio, Dunne delivers a stripped-down version of the track from his celebrated new album Loser On The Ropes (Kill Rock Stars).

The music video was featured this morning at Rolling Stone, who called Dunne “an expert at probing the baggage that comes along with maturity — namely, responsibility,” and declared “Loser on the Ropes is one of the sleeper albums of the year.”

“‘The Kids Are All Grown’ is my favorite song off the Loser On The Ropes record and one that has evolved in its personal meaning for me since I wrote it,” says Dunne. “Humans are always resistant to change, but I'm pretty confident that I'm the most resistant. It’s essentially a song about how my inability to accept change is probably just a more subdued version of a childhood temper tantrum at the boardwalk. I don’t want to go home, I don’t want to grow up.”

He continues, “I wanted to cut a slightly more tender version after the LP came out, to shine a spotlight on the lyrics. I asked Caitlin Rose to come down and sing it with me at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, where we were recording. She has one of those unmistakable voices and I was really glad she let me borrow it for this song because she is a nice person and because I paid her A LOT of money.”

Brian Dunne’s songs are lean and gritty, cutting straight to the heart of things with a raw, understated poeticism, but rather than getting lost in the darkness of it all, his new album Loser On The Ropes emerges as something much more resilient and exhilarating.

The record was named one of the “Best Albums of 2023 (So Far)” by both SPIN and Boston Globe, and received praise from Pitchfork, BrooklynVegan, Atwood Magazine, Music Connection and more. Earlier this year, Dunne made his national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning, performing “Sometime After This,” “It’s A Miracle” and “Bad Luck.”

Operating with a DIY-ethos, he’s shared bills with everyone from Cat Power to Caroline Rose, and in 2021 landed an unexpected hit in the Netherlands when his standalone single “New Tattoo” reached #2 on the Spotify Viral 50 and led to him performing to an audience of 17,000 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. In 2022, Dunne launched the indie-folk-rock group Fantastic Cat with fellow singer/songwriters Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego and Mike Montali and released their acclaimed debut album The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat.

Later this month, Brian Dunne will make his debut at AmericanaFest in Nashville, TN, performing both solo and with Fantastic Cat. See a full list of tour dates below, and find more information here.

Brian Dunne 2023 Tour Dates

September 7 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair **

September 9 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground **

September 10 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music **

September 12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom **

September 14 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met **

September 16 – Elkton, MD @ Elkton Music Hall **

September 19 – Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

September 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

October 1 – Bristol, RI @ Ocean State of Mind

October 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

October 28 – Alkmaar, Netherlands @ Podium Victorie

October 29 – Purmerend, Netherlands @ P3 Purmerend

November 4 – Groningen, NL @ Take Root Festival ^^

November 5 – 's-hertogenbosch, Netherlands @ Willem Twee toonzaal

November 8 – Dordrecht, Netherlands @ Bibelot

November 9 – Leiden, Netherlands @ Gebr. De Nobel

November 10 – Zeist, Netherlands @ De Peppel

November 15 – Boston, MA @ City Winery ^^

November 16 – Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall Lounge ^^

November 17 – Northampton, MA @ The Parlor Room ^^

November 18 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center For The Arts ^^



** Fantastic Cat w/ Low Cut Connie

^^ Fantastic Cat

Photographer Credit: Lukasz Palka