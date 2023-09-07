Brian Dunne & Caitlin Rose Deliver Vulnerable Version Of 'The Kids Are All Grown' From His New Album

His new album is out now.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Brian Dunne & Caitlin Rose Deliver Vulnerable Version Of 'The Kids Are All Grown' From His New Album

Brian Dunne releases “The Kids Are All Grown” featuring Caitlin Rose. Recorded at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio, Dunne delivers a stripped-down version of the track from his celebrated new album Loser On The Ropes (Kill Rock Stars).

The music video was featured this morning at Rolling Stone, who called Dunne “an expert at probing the baggage that comes along with maturity — namely, responsibility,” and declared “Loser on the Ropes is one of the sleeper albums of the year.”

“‘The Kids Are All Grown’ is my favorite song off the Loser On The Ropes record and one that has evolved in its personal meaning for me since I wrote it,” says Dunne. “Humans are always resistant to change, but I'm pretty confident that I'm the most resistant. It’s essentially a song about how my inability to accept change is probably just a more subdued version of a childhood temper tantrum at the boardwalk. I don’t want to go home, I don’t want to grow up.” 

He continues, “I wanted to cut a slightly more tender version after the LP came out, to shine a spotlight on the lyrics. I asked Caitlin Rose to come down and sing it with me at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, where we were recording. She has one of those unmistakable voices and I was really glad she let me borrow it for this song because she is a nice person and because I paid her A LOT of money.” 

Brian Dunne’s songs are lean and gritty, cutting straight to the heart of things with a raw, understated poeticism, but rather than getting lost in the darkness of it all, his new album Loser On The Ropes emerges as something much more resilient and exhilarating.

The record was named one of the “Best Albums of 2023 (So Far)” by both SPIN and Boston Globe, and received praise from Pitchfork, BrooklynVegan, Atwood Magazine, Music Connection and more. Earlier this year, Dunne made his national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning, performing “Sometime After This,” “It’s A Miracle” and “Bad Luck.”

Operating with a DIY-ethos, he’s shared bills with everyone from Cat Power to Caroline Rose, and in 2021 landed an unexpected hit in the Netherlands when his standalone single “New Tattoo” reached #2 on the Spotify Viral 50 and led to him performing to an audience of 17,000 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. In 2022, Dunne launched the indie-folk-rock group Fantastic Cat with fellow singer/songwriters Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego and Mike Montali and released their acclaimed debut album The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat. 

Later this month, Brian Dunne will make his debut at AmericanaFest in Nashville, TN, performing both solo and with Fantastic Cat. See a full list of tour dates below, and find more information here.  

Brian Dunne 2023 Tour Dates

September 7 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair **
September 9 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ** 
September 10 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music ** 
September 12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ** 
September 14 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met ** 
September 16 – Elkton, MD @ Elkton Music Hall ** 
September 19 – Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest 
September 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right 
October 1 – Bristol, RI @ Ocean State of Mind 
October 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right 
October 28 – Alkmaar, Netherlands @ Podium Victorie 
October 29 – Purmerend, Netherlands @ P3 Purmerend 
November 4 – Groningen, NL @ Take Root Festival ^^
November 5 – 's-hertogenbosch, Netherlands @ Willem Twee toonzaal 
November 8 – Dordrecht, Netherlands @ Bibelot 
November 9 – Leiden, Netherlands @ Gebr. De Nobel 
November 10 – Zeist, Netherlands @ De Peppel 
November 15 – Boston, MA @ City Winery ^^
November 16 – Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall Lounge ^^
November 17 – Northampton, MA @ The Parlor Room ^^
November 18 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center For The Arts ^^
 
** Fantastic Cat w/ Low Cut Connie
^^ Fantastic Cat

Photographer Credit: Lukasz Palka



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Delilah Releases New Single Liquid Pearl Photo
Delilah Releases New Single 'Liquid Pearl'

The two EPs combine to create the Invaluable mixtape, released on limited edition 12” transparent violet vinyl. Delilah will celebrate with a London performance, November 9, before hitting the road throughout the UK, along with select EU dates, supporting Georgia [all dates below]. Pre-order Invaluable Vol. 1 & 2.

2
Ida Mae Release New Single Feel The World Turning From New Album Photo
Ida Mae Release New Single 'Feel The World Turning' From New Album

After making a strong impact with a string of electrifying singles, the London/Nashville duo Ida Mae return with the dreamy new track “Feel The World Turning,” the fourth installment from their upcoming studio album Thunder Above You, “Feel The World Turning” sits as one of the more emotive entries lifted from their forthcoming full-length.

3
Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Nominated For CMA Awards Photo
Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Nominated For CMA Awards

Top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, while Luke Combs and HARDY collect four nominations each. Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells secure three nominations apiece.

4
Zachary James Releases Classical Vocal Album Song of Myself Photo
Zachary James Releases Classical Vocal Album 'Song of Myself'

Grammy award-winning artist Zachary James unveils his first full-length classical vocal album, 'Song of Myself.' The new classical vocal song cycle, composed by James in his classical composition debut with additional music by cellist Wick Simmons, percussionist Ariel Campos, and guitarist Frederick Poholek.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET