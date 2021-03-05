Bri Fletcher Welcomes Hardships Head On In New Single 'Pessimist'

Rising singer/songwriter Bri Fletcher welcomes life's ever evolving challenges and hardships in new single, "Pessimist." Written by Fletcher, Zach Williams and Shaina Arb, "Pessimist" is an upbeat track that showcases Fletcher's soaring vocal ability. American Songwriter exclusively premiered the track before its release stating, "She proves that "being a pessimist and a realist" is not a negative attribute. In fact, as Fletcher has found, such level-headed thinking sets up expectations, both personally and professionally, in a way to curb letdowns." Currently featured on Spotify editorial playlists Wild Country and New Music Nashville, listen to "Pessimist" on your preferred digital platform below.

The release of "Pessimist" follows Fletcher's emotional ballad and music video for "Cause I Love You," which showcases "all of the elements of her voice, allowing her to employ her rich lower range quietly during the verses and jump up into her soaring upper register for the choruses (Taste of Country)."

Since the release of her debut single "Believe in Me", Fletcher has rolled out several singles including mid-tempo track, "Therapy" and accompanying music video which "perfectly captures the push and pull of a relationship, like an emotionally savage game of tug-of-war" (To The Point Music). Fletcher recently made her CMT broadcast debut with a music video of her rendition of the classic holiday song, "Silent Night" featuring American Idol alum Sammy Arriaga.

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her "Debully" assemblies to schools across the US, including one last year in her home state of Texas where she experienced severe bullying firsthand as a teen.

Listen here: