Breakthrough Country Artist Zach Top Debuts New Single 'Beer for Breakfast'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Zach Top has released his highly-anticipated new single, “Beer for Breakfast,” out now via Leo33.

Of the song, Top shares, “Don’t go looking for some deep message in this song. This is a fun loving, country ass way of lettin people know, if they didn’t already, I like beer!! People have been lovin this thing on the live shows and I hope they love the single just as much and that it puts them in the mood to pop the top on a cold one and forget about their troubles for a little while!”

The new release adds to a breakthrough year for Top, who recently won Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards and follows the release of his widely praised debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, earlier this spring. Produced by Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Easton Corbin), the record garnered over 3.5 million streams in just its first week and received widespread acclaim, with Whiskey Riff declaring, “crack open a cold beer and enjoy the glorious sound of real…country…music. This is easily a stand-out album of the year so far.” Additionally, The Tennessean said it’s full of “star-making tunes,” while Country Central praised, “Cold Beer & Country Music is a masterclass in traditional country music…With a record this strong, Zach Top has proven himself as a standout rising star in this format and a premier vocalist in country music.”

Known for his captivating live performances, Top will continue to tour through this fall including two Colorado shows this weekend with Dierks Bentley, an extensive run of dates with Lainey Wilson on her “Country’s Cool Again Tour” and select headline shows. Upcoming stops include Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s, Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena, Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center and Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center among many others. Check out the full tour itinerary below. Full details can be found at www.zachtop.com/tour.

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up listening to classic country music while driving around his family’s ranch tending to livestock. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions. Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Top honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021, where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch.

ZACH TOP CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 30—Colorado Springs, CO—Ford Amphitheater*

August 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rock Amphitheatre*

September 1—Los Angeles—Greek Theatre+

September 5—Lexington, KY—Manchester Music Hall

September 6—Hamilton, OH—Whimmydiddle 2024

September 7—Brevard, NC—Mountain Song Festival

September 8—Hampton, GA—Atlanta Motor Speedway

September 9—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Valley Fair

September 13—West Valley City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+

September 14—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Amphitheartre+

September 15—Missoula, MT—University of Montana – Adams Center+

September 19—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center+

September 20—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 21—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 26—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena+

September 27—Auburn, WA—White River Amphitheatre+

September 28—Ridgefield, WA—RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater+

October 3—Rosenberg, TX—Fort Bend County Fair Association

October 5—Salt Lake City, UT—RedWest Fest

October 10—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarkets Arena+

October 11—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

October 12—Manhatten, KS—The Manhatten

October 18—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater+

October 19—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+

October 20—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion+

October 24—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens+

October 25—Oshawa, ON—Tribute Communities Centre+

October 26—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center+

November 1—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena+

November 2—Evansville, IN—Ford Center+

November 3—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum+

November 7—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center+

November 8—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center+

November 9—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford Premier Center+

November 15—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center+

November 16—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center+

December 30—San Diego, CA—Wild Horses

*with Dierks Bentley

+with Lainey Wilson

Comments