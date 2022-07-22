Breakout Rapper 1NONLY Releases New Single 'Mine'

1nonly returns with "Mine," an eerie new single that finds the viral rapper racing across the thrilling production. The new track showcases the 18-year-old's nimble flow as well as his knack for dissecting heartbreak in new and unexpected ways.

"Mine" opens with a distorted sample that rings with the nostalgia of an old Hollywood orchestra, before morphing into a guitar-heavy, indie-rock-inspired odyssey that samples the Rare Occasions' viral hit "Notion." When the booming drums kick in, 1nonly spills his emotions with distinct precision and control "Keep your thoughts, don't tell it," he spits.

"Heart's been hurt. Those texts, I've read it." The catchy anthem is another exploration of romantic frustration and heartache, which are recurring themes in his songs. While the subject matter is familiar, the production introduces another side of the 1nonly sonic world as he readies a new project on the horizon.

Last summer, the MC put out the anthemic single "DANCE!" with Ciscaux and Wassup Rocker. At the end of 2021, he released "Zoom!" which cleverly flipped the theme song from Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, and followed that with the booming "Stalking," a dreamy, wryly funny record about a persistent ex that has already garnered millions of streams. With "Mine," 1nonly's winning streak of bangers continues.

Upcoming Show Dates

July 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

Aug 6 - Seattle, WA @ The SLAB

Aug 20 - Head In The Clouds Festival