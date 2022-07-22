Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Breakout Rapper 1NONLY Releases New Single 'Mine'

Breakout Rapper 1NONLY Releases New Single 'Mine'

The new single is now available on all streaming platforms.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 22, 2022  

1nonly returns with "Mine," an eerie new single that finds the viral rapper racing across the thrilling production. The new track showcases the 18-year-old's nimble flow as well as his knack for dissecting heartbreak in new and unexpected ways.

"Mine" opens with a distorted sample that rings with the nostalgia of an old Hollywood orchestra, before morphing into a guitar-heavy, indie-rock-inspired odyssey that samples the Rare Occasions' viral hit "Notion." When the booming drums kick in, 1nonly spills his emotions with distinct precision and control "Keep your thoughts, don't tell it," he spits.

"Heart's been hurt. Those texts, I've read it." The catchy anthem is another exploration of romantic frustration and heartache, which are recurring themes in his songs. While the subject matter is familiar, the production introduces another side of the 1nonly sonic world as he readies a new project on the horizon.

Last summer, the MC put out the anthemic single "DANCE!" with Ciscaux and Wassup Rocker. At the end of 2021, he released "Zoom!" which cleverly flipped the theme song from Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, and followed that with the booming "Stalking," a dreamy, wryly funny record about a persistent ex that has already garnered millions of streams. With "Mine," 1nonly's winning streak of bangers continues.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Show Dates

July 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space
Aug 6 - Seattle, WA @ The SLAB
Aug 20 - Head In The Clouds Festival

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Bendigo Fletcher Return With New Single 'Pterodactyl'
July 22, 2022

On “Pterodactyl”, the critically acclaimed quintet continue to perfect their warm patchwork of alternative, Americana, psychedelia, and soul. Working out of Nashville, TN’s Cartoon Moon Studios, the band reunited with producer and original Wilco/Uncle Tupelo drummer Ken Coomer. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Doechii and Sza Join Forces for a New Version of 'Persuasive'
July 22, 2022

TDE’s female powerhouses Tampa breakout artist Doechii and multi-platinum Grammy winner SZA has released their first collaboration, with their hypnotizing new version of “Persuasive” on Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records. Listen to the remix ahead of Doechii's upcoming EP now!
Ben Harper Releases Eagerly Awaited Album 'Bloodline Maintenance'
July 22, 2022

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter/musician/producer Ben Harper releases his much- anticipated new album BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE along with an official music video for the new single “Need To Know Basis” – which features behind-the-scenes footage shot earlier this month at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. Plus, check out tour dates!
Ali Gatie Shares New Single 'Can't Give up' & Announces Debut Album
July 22, 2022

Multi-Platinum Canadian singer/songwriter Ali Gatie keeps his heart on his sleeve with his powerful new single “Can’t Give Up,” out now via Warner Records. The romantic R&B track is Gatie’s fourth song release of 2022 and will appear on the Toronto artist’s forthcoming album, Who Hurt You? Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Gyakie Releases EP 'My Diary'
July 22, 2022

The release of Gyakie’s second studio EP should not come as a surprise to anyone. Since her debut in 2019, she has remained on a very impressive and inspiring course. From dropping successive music singles, attempting record-breaking feats, topping the music charts to winning multiple awards, and performing at sold out shows.