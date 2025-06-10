Braxton Cook Sets New Album 'Not Everyone Can Go' & Headline Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Juilliard-trained singer/songwriter Braxton Cook will release his next full-length album, Not Everyone Can Go, on August 29th via Nettwerk. Written during a period of profound transition, Cook charts a journey through romantic conflict, reconciliation, and renewed love. It’s a soulful meditation on letting go of what no longer serves you, leaning into life's inevitable shifts, and finding gratitude amid the chaos. The album includes notable features from Elijah Fox, Nate Smith, Marie Dahlstrom, and NAVVY.

Braxton has also unveiled “All My Life,” a euphoric blend of contemporary jazz, alt-R&B, and neo-soul featuring vocals from Danish vocalist Marie Dahlstrom. The song reflects on renewed commitment to his partner. “It’s the act of rebuilding these relationships the way that I want and the way that I see them, and that's what those love songs are about,” Braxton explains. Listen to the song below.

Braxton Cook is one of the most versatile musicians of our time, defying genre and logging a head-spinning list of collaborators and credits (including Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, Giveon, Masego, and more). He’s toured the world multiple times over – including a Blue Note Tokyo debut in 2024 – earned an Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award nomination, and has made six appearances on NPR’s famed Tiny Desk Concert.

Braxton will bring his live band to some of the summer’s biggest festivals, including Blue Note Napa Festival’s The Black Radio Experience this August, where he’ll appear alongside The Roots, Robert Glasper, Jazmine Sullivan, and more. He’ll also perform multiple Bay Area shows starting with the San Francisco Jazz Festival, followed by Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz, and the Blue Note Napa in June. After an East Coast run, including two nights at the legendary Blue Note NYC, Braxton will return to Europe and the UK.

BRAXTON COOK 2025 TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

June 13 – San Francisco, CA @ San Francisco Jazz Festival

June 19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Kuumbwa Jazz Center

June 20 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa (early and late show)

August 31 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival’s The Black Radio Experience

September 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

September 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD Venue

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD Venue

October 1 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s

October 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Bop Shop

October 4 – Durham, NC @ Missy Lane’s Block Party

October 28 – Seattle, WA @ Jazz Alley Restaurant and Nightclub

October 29 – Seattle, WA @ Jazz Alley Restaurant and Nightclub

October 30 – Portland, OR @ The Jack London Revue (2 shows)

November 1 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room @ Harlow’s

November 11 – New York, NY @ Blue Note NYC

November 12 – New York, NY @ Blue Note NYC

November 13 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

November 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

November 16 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

EUROPEAN DATES:

November 19 – Paris, FR @ Duc Des Lombards

November 20 – Paris, FR @ Duc Des Lombards

November 21 – London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

November 23 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

Photo credit: Ricardo Nagaoka

