Brandy Announces New Holiday Album 'Christmas With Brandy'

The album will be released on November 10.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

R&B icon Brandy announces her first holiday album, Christmas with Brandy due November 10. Pre-save HERE via Motown Records.

The project is the superstar's first since 2020’s critically acclaimed B7. Christmas with Brandy sees the genre-defining vocalist delivering classic covers and original holiday material that’s sure to be listened to for years to come. 

Brandy will be showing off her Christmas spirit in spades starring in the Netflix original film BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER! debuting November 16. 

Beloved for vocal prowess and emotional delivery, Brandy uses her unique voice to bring a selection of festive classics to life. The influence of Motown is palpable on songs like “Someday At Christmas,” originally sung by Stevie Wonder. Brandy makes this song, and all other covers, her own with her signature vocal runs, which manage to be grounded and steady, yet mellifluous and free flowing. 

In Brandy’s capable hands, songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” transform into deep, soulful grooves that will move audiences who have been waiting for a contemporary, fresh take on the classics. Elsewhere, Brandy delivers stunning originals that explore the festive season from all angles — from the loved-up "Christmas Party For Two," which finds her singing "help me undress, oh yes, I'll be your present just give me your presence," to the holiday breakup anthem “Feels Different.”

Other highlights include “Christmas Gift,” which finds Brandy having a rollicking good time with her daughter Sy’Rai. The musical knowledge and emotional intelligence that Brandy has acquired in her decades-long career are very much apparent in her latest musical effort. Christmas with Brandy is a beautiful journey through the ups, downs, and surprising twists that accompany the holiday season.

About Brandy

Brandy is adoringly known as “the Vocal Bible,” and her decades-long career has more than proven that she deserves the title. With a singular voice that swells from subdued and reserved to powerful and emotive, she has enraptured audiences since her 1994 self-titled debut. The quadruple Platinum album was steeped in relatable R&B,and served as an introduction to her signature sound.

The projects that followed—from 1998’s Never Say Never, which spawned the Grammy-winning hit “The Boy Is Mine,” to 2020’s B7—further cemented her status as a genre-defining icon. Brandy’s ability to bring love and loss to light can be traced to a voice that she controls like an instrumentalist.

A generational talent who is revered by her peers and fans alike, Brandy now brings her wisdom and experience to her new holiday album, Christmas with Brandy, which is packed with heavenly harmonies and complex melodic layers.

A thoughtful, mixed gift bag, the album features Brandy singing original material (“Shine Out Your Light” with daughter Sy’Rai, “Someday at Christmas”) and bringing new life to classic holiday standards (“Deck the Halls”).

Her earthy yet otherworldly vocals shimmer within contemporary productions, like the amorous “Christmas Party for Two” and familiar soundscapes like “Santa Baby.” When she’s not dazzling listeners with a crystalline cover, Brandy is diving deep into the R&B bag that made us fall in love with her from the very beginning.



