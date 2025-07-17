Brandi Carlile’s 'Girls Just Wanna Weekend' Sets 2026 Return at Riviera Maya

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend will return for its 7th annual celebration at Mexico’s Barceló Maya Resort January 15-19, 2026. Next year’s event follows this past January’s experience, which featured headlining performances by Shania Twain, MUNA and Maren Morris as well as multiple performances by Carlile and her band.

All-inclusive Event Packages for Girls Just Wanna Weekend 7 will be available via a special Blind Faith Pre-Sale starting next Friday, July 25 at 1:00pm EDT here. Previous attendees and Bramily members will have early booking access beginning Thursday, July 24.

Each event package includes premium resort accommodations, access to all concerts, round-trip airport transportation, unlimited top-shelf drinks, diverse all-inclusive dining options, daily pool parties, artist-curated activities, and access to add adventurous off-site excursions. Additional performers and a detailed schedule of performances, activities, and local tours will be announced soon.

Located along one of the most spectacular beaches in the Mexican Caribbean, Barceló Maya Resort offers white sandy beaches, a turquoise sea, and beautiful views of the idyllic surroundings. Guests can experience endless fun and night-time entertainment with water sport activities, scuba diving lessons, a shopping center, bowling alley, 24-hour sports bar, three theaters, and a nightclub.

Girls Just Wanna Weekend prides itself on creating a safe and inclusive space for all attendees, with a special emphasis on fostering a welcoming environment for the predominantly LGBTQ+ audience. The Brandi Land campus within the Barceló Maya Resort ensures that everyone can celebrate in comfort and community.

About Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is an Oscar-nominated and 11x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer, 2x EMMY Award-winning composer, lyricist and writer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist. Throughout her career, Carlile has released eight studio albums including her most recent, Who Believes in Angels?—the universally critically acclaimed collaborative album with her childhood hero, Elton John—which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S.

Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with recent GRAMMY Award-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark. She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine” with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album as well as a version of “Home,” which was featured in the final season of Ted Lasso. She received her first Oscar nomination in the Original Song category in January 2025 for “Never Too Late,” a track written alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name, on Elton’s life and career.

Beloved by her peers, Carlile has collaborated with artists such as The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Jacob Collier, P!nk and Dolly Parton. Carlile was named OUT Magazine’s 2023 “Icon of the Year,” awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award” and NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $6 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.