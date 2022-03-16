Brandi Carlile & Sheryl Crow Join Lucius on 'Dance Around It'

Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius' new song, "Dance Around It," featuring special guests Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow, is debuting today-watch the official music video below.

Reflecting on the song, Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe share, "In many ways 'Dance Around It' cracked the intention for the entire record; to dance through the darkness. To take what may have been isolating and internal, and instead, make it loud, and put it on display - give it legs to dance. When we brought it to the studio, we asked our dear friends and collaborators (pinch me) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile to sing with us; they were so present and instrumental during the writing and recording of our record - and hearing them sing on this track felt like dancing through that last part of a dark tunnel."

"Dance Around It" is the latest song unveiled from Lucius' anticipated new album, Second Nature, which will be released April 8 on Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW) [pre-order]. Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of Laessig and Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music.

Ahead of the release, the band has shared three additional album tracks: "Heartbursts," "White Lies" and "Next To Normal," of which Paste praises, "hyper-catchy choruses...with a timeless dance groove that does anything but overstay its welcome."

In celebration of the new music, the band will embark on an extensive North American headline tour this spring followed by a series of European shows in September. Upcoming stops include New York's Beacon Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Chicago's Riviera Theatre and London's Shepherd's Bush Empire among many others. In addition to the headline shows, the band will join Carlile on several marquee concerts this summer including Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, L.A.'s The Greek Theatre and Colorado's Red Rock Amphitheatre. See below for complete tour details.

"It is a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them," Wolfe says. "It touches upon all these stages of grief-and some of that is breakthrough, by the way. Being able to have the full spectrum of the experience that we have had, or that I've had in my divorce, or that we had in lockdown, having our careers come to a halt, so to speak. I think you can really hear and feel the spectrum of emotion and hopefully find the joy in the darkness. It does exist. That's why we made Second Nature and why we wanted it to sound the way it did: our focus was on dancing our way through the darkness."

Of working on the project Carlile shares, "Lucius has been one of my favorite bands since their first studio album. I kept running into them at festivals and finding myself mystified by their power. This album feels like home to me and anyone growing up surrounded by 80s and 90s pop, but somehow Second Nature is the beginning of a new era-not just for Lucius, but for all of us. We need to get back up on our feet and that's what this album is insisting we do. This is my first co-production with my dear pal Dave Cobb and I don't know if I've ever been prouder even to witness something let alone get my hands on it. It was an absolute blast."

Recorded primarily at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the 10-song album was written by Laessig and Wolfe and features their longtime band members Peter Lalish, Dan Molad alongside Solomon Dorsey with additional contributions from Drew Erickson, Rob Moose and Gabriel Cabezas with mixing by Rob Kinelski and Molad as well as Carlile and Sheryl Crow on backing vocals.

Second Nature is Lucius' third full-length album and first since 2016's Good Grief. Widely acclaimed since their debut in 2013, The New York Times declares, "Luscious, luminous, lilting lullabies," while NPR Music asserts, "gorgeous, joyful songs" and Pitchfork praises, "powerful voices and a keen sense of melody." In addition to their work in the band, Laessig and Wolfe have recorded with Sheryl Crow, Harry Styles, The War on Drugs, Ozzy Osborne and John Legend and toured extensively alongside Roger Waters.

Watch the music video for the new track here:

Tour Dates

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

April 28-North Adams, MA-MASS MoCA

April 29-Boston, MA-Roadrunner

April 30-Portland, ME-State Theatre

May 4-New York, NY-Beacon Theatre*

May 6-Montclair, NJ-The Wellmont Theater*

May 7-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts*

May 9-Washington, DC-9:30 Club*

May 12-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz*

May 13-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse*

May 14-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

May 16-Louisville, KY-Headliners*

May 17-Cleveland, OH-Beachland Ballroom*

May 18-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall*

May 20-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theatre*

May 21-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre*

*with support from Celisse

LUCIUS TOUR DATES WITH BRANDI CARLILE

June 11-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

June 24-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre

July 8-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre

July 9-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre

July 15-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater

July 16-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

September 9-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre

LUCIUS FALL EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

September 17-Dublin, Ireland-Button Factory

September 18-Glasgow, U.K.-St. Luke's

September 20-Leeds, U.K.-Brudenell Social Club

September 23-London, U.K.-Shepherd's Bush Empire

September 25-Brussels, Belgium-Grand Salon Botanique

September 26-Paris, France-La Maroquinerie

September 28-Berlin, Germany-Badehaus Szimpla

September 29-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso Noord