Brainstory Premiere Video For 'DEAD END,' Debut LP 'BUCK' Out November 15

San Bernardino Valley trio Brainstory has premiered a video for, "Dead End", today via Earmilk - share via YouTube - off their upcoming debut album, Buck, due out November 15 on Big Crown Records. Brainstory will celebrate the release of Buck with a string of Big Crown label showcases, November 15 in Santa Ana at the Yost Theatre, 16 in Los Angeles at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, and 17 in San Diego at Thorn Brewing Company. The guys will join label mate Lee Fields & The Expressions in Phoenix and San Diego, before a proper release celebration in Los Angeles, December 27 at the Moroccan Lounge with Los Retros.



Led by brothers Kevin and Tony Martin, with drummer Eric Hagstrom, the guys have been releasing a series of singles leading up to their debut album 's arrival, "Mnemophobia" was featured on KCRW as a 'Today's Top Tune' along with "Beautyful Beauti" on the 'Pan Caliente' program. "Sorry" was included in Remezcla's 'Neuvo Noise' column, and most recently, "Cover It Up", "a rally cry for all the cultures and peoples who have built this country, yet continuously get mistreated and scapegoated."



After releasing two EPs on Chicano Batman's El Relleno Records, Brainstory caught the attention of Big Crown's Danny Akalepse and Leon Michels. Travelling to Queens, NY to record at The Legendary Diamond Mine with Michels at the helm, the musical chemistry was instant, with the guys knocking out 10 songs in 10 days.



Kevin, Tony and Eric's story began in the twilight zone known as Rialto, California - an arid wasteland of boredom and empty lots. Through punk rock and skateboarding they found temporary liberation from the local monotony. However, it wouldn't be long before a hunger for more led them to explore musical realms beyond that of the hardcore punk they admired. After stints at music school and steady disappointment trying to navigate their local jazz scene, they moved to Los Angeles and Brainstory was born.



The musical growth displayed on Buck from Brainstory's earlier material is undeniable. Taking the band's California sunshine vibes and mixing them with Michele's NYC aesthetic, proves to be an amazing combination, with Brainstory pulling influences seamlessly from a wide breath of genres. Buck is a state of mind, a way of life, a demeanor that gets you through the good times and the bad. It is also the energy that permeates the album.

Listen to "Dead End" below!





Tour Dates:



11/15 - Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater #

11/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Geffen Contemporary at MOCA (Big Crown Records)

11/17 - San Diego, CA @ Thorn Brewing Company #

11/21 - Modesto, CA @ Urbano ^

11/22 - Oakland, CA @ El's Mile High %

11/23 - Point Reyes, CA @ Western Saloon %

12/05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $

12/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Music Box $

12/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge &

# Holy Hive + Bobby Oroza

^ Valley Wolf

% Holy Hive

$ Lee Fields & The Expressions

& Los Retros

Photo Credit: Jacquie Raymundo





