Bradd Marquis To Release New Single Entitled “No War”

Renowned crooner Bradd Marquis is due to release his brand new self produced single, entitled "No War", on Friday April 3rd. His first release since 2017s hit single "Who Let You Go"- No War comes straight from the depths of Marquis' soul.

Written, produced, and performed by Marquis, this song captures the frustration and concerns plaguing the world today. " No War" also features a sizzling contribution from rising guitarist Rolling Stone Magazine

Young Gun Marcus Machado and backing vocal arrangement from Grammy award winning singer/songwriter Gordon Chambers.

Inspired by Soul/R&B veterans such as Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye and Donny Hathaway, Marquis is unique in his ability to blend classic soul with a modern and accessible sensibility. Possessing a tone, passion, and purpose that separates him from the legion of today's male vocalists, Bradd has been able to captivate audiences that witnesses the magic he brings to the stage and airwaves. On No War, Marquis embraces his full purpose; using music and the stage to speak to the conditions of today. Marquis is charged with uplifting, championing positive change, and projecting love like the soulful forefathers that preceded him.

Enchanting audiences long before his 2007 critically acclaimed 'Finding My Way' Marquis projects the sentiment and style of mid 90's R&B unseen since the days of Jodeci, Babyface, and the iconic artists of Uptown and LaFace Records. While 2007's Finding My Way acted as a cathartic outpour after a broken engagement, 2011's follow up album Authentic was more introspective; touching on ideas and topics such as self-identity, the past and the overhanging concept of destiny. Marquis's Billboard charting third album, Thank You, was Marquis's coming out party, the hit UAC single and popular music video "Love Will Find a Way", and salute to all those who had helped him through the rough patches.





