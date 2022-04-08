Boys Noize Announces North American Tour Dates

Today, BOYS NOIZE, the German-Iraqi GRAMMY winner Alex Ridha, announces the North American leg of his +/- (POLARITY) TOUR 2022. Starting in San Francisco on June 10th, the tour goes through Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Denver, and Philadelphia, and ends in Chicago. Leading up to the tour, there'll be new music revealed, starting with a remix by the Bosnian-German DJ SOLOMUN in the not too distant future.

The collective volume and diversity of BOYS NOIZE has put him in high demand among artists seeking his proprietary sonic techniques and peerless production. Berlin's world-renowned subterranean culture acts as a beacon for international stars who are willing to probe the margins for the innovative and unusual, and it is BOYS NOIZE´s studio where their fresh inspirations are transmuted into even fresher music with his expertise.

Over the years, working relationships have flourished and production credits multiplied, including with such luminaries as LADY GAGA, FRANK OCEAN, A$AP ROCKY, BON IVER, MARK RONSON and FRANCIS & THE LIGHTS. And as an unrivaled remixer, BOYS NOIZE has been enlisted by DEPECHE MODE, RAMMSTEIN, DAFT PUNK and DAVID LYNCH, adding his signature to the work of artistic royalty.

Even while personally embracing an outsider role, BOYS NOIZE finds his influence penetrating the center: 2020 was marked by a GRAMMY nomination for his collaboration with SKRILLEX and TY DOLLA $IGN "Midnight Hour" - an unlikely blend of late-night R&B, oldskool rave and hard house - while 2021 brought a GRAMMY win for LADY GAGA´s "Rain on Me," feat. ARIANA GRANDE.

BOYS NOIZE's +/- encapsulates a distillation of his career-to-date in waveform shape, where valleys of subterranean techno, industrial and jacking house transition into peaks of star-driven collaborations. Backed by the club adept's battering beats and cloaked in deep, immersive textures, the songs, while rich, possess a mean bite-even +/-'s most melodic moments bare the sharpened teeth of BOYS NOIZE's modular synthesis and processing; a new breakthrough for the gear lover.

Visual artist Eric Timothy Carlson, designer of BON IVER's acclaimed 22 a Million, joined Alex in developing expansive illustrations and iconography for the album and all of its individual works. The artwork offers an esoteric key of glyphs and symbols, mapping the contradictory influences and emotions which served as the elements for an audio alchemy.

Through both image and sound, +/- surveys the anything-is-possible output of a distinguished techno producer freed from all confines, and the album is as much of evolution for the genre as it is for BOYS NOIZE himself.

Tour Dates

