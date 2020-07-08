Bow Anderson and Vevo Release DSCVR at Home Videos of 'Sweater' and 'Heavy'

Vevo announces the release of Bow Anderson's DSCVR at Home performances of "Sweater" and "Heavy." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, dodie and Kiana Ledé. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Watch both below!

Bold, frank and refreshing, few brand new artists announce their arrival to the pop arena quite like Bow Anderson. In the fabric of "Sweater," you'll unpick the threads that have inspired the 23-year-old's life: the passion and bombast of 60's soul, strong female role models and the beats and attitude of modern hip-hop. The release of "Sweater" is followed by Bow's new single, "Heavy."

"Sweater" and "Heavy" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

