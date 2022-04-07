Bottled Up Share New Single 'Italo Love'

Washington, D.C.-based band Bottled Up and Misra Records are pleased to present the official video for "Italo Love" the latest single to be lifted from the band's album Grand Bizarre out May 27 (pre-order). The song will be on all streaming platforms on Friday and follows up the band's single "Heart & Soul" which was released last month.

On "Italo Love" Bottled Up's Nikhil Rao says:

There is something timeless about a good song, this sonic snapshot of human emotion in high-fidelity. It can make the concept of time disappear, it can make your whole body and mind feel different. I love it when a song gets me high, so I spent a lot of time dissecting my favorite stuff to try to catch this lightning in a bottle. I feel like the Italo Disco genre accidentally stumbled on something really pure about pop music. People who don't even really speak English, are singing with so much emotion about nothing in particular, and you f*cking feel it.

I felt parts of my brain clicking into place, and my understanding of music foundationally changed. Italo Love is a celebration of the surreal ecstasy pop music can create, our very own mutation of Disco and Europop. The video expresses the feeling of a good song; transporting you to beautiful surroundings or putting you on top of your car while you're driving; changing you out of your work clothes for a minute. It's still real, but like real+

Bottled Up has also announced a summer tour in support of Grand Bizarre. The tour will include shows in major markets including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Chicago and hometown shows in Washington, D.C. at The Black Cat and Comet Ping Pong. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Watch the music video for the new single here:

Tour Dates

04.29 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05.06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe

05.07 - San Diego, CA @ Kensington Club

06.08 - Baltimore, MD @ The Crown

06.10 - Atlanta, GA @ the 529

06.11 - Nashville, TN @ TBA

06.12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

06.13 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06.14 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

06.15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center

06.16 - Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

06.17 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06.25 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong