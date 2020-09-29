Botanist Reemerges With New Track 'Bacteria'

The latest chapter in Botanist’s wondrous evolution.

The latest chapter in Botanist's wondrous evolution, Photosynthesis (out October 30th on The Flenser), is a concept album about how plants convert sunlight into energy, how they transform carbon dioxide into the oxygen that all fauna need to breathe. The album's eight tracks each deal with an aspect of photosynthesis, from the macro to the micro, and its core visual theme depicts the world's forests as a functioning lung system's individual cells, scattered throughout the globe.

Today, the artist has released another single from the album titled "Bacteria." This chilling, autumnal new song is akin to the output in Botanist's ambitious discography; the subject matter on Photosynthesis is all about plants and flowers in some way, seen through the eyes of a botanist gone insane from witnessing the destruction of the natural world at the hand of man.

Photosynthesis is the fourth "collective" album in Botanist's greater discography, meaning it is composed of a group of individuals. Band originator Otrebor (hammered dulcimers, vocals, keyboards) composed the music and lyrics to the drums of returning member Daturus (the project's live drummer since 2017, who played on 2019's Ecosystem). The album marks the debut contributions of Tony Thomas (who plays with Daturus in Bay Area death metal acts Dawn Of Ouroboros and Sentient Ignition). Thomas' bass style brings a newfound prog flavor to Botanist's noted avant-garde, experimental style that has expanded on the genre of black metal, challenging the foregone conclusion that such music must be centered around guitars.

Pre-orders for Photosynthesis are available here ahead of the album's October 30th street date from The Flenser. Revisit the album's standout single "Water" here and look for more news and music from Botanist arriving soon.

Listen to "Bacteria" below.

Photosynthesis Track Listing:

1. Light

2. Water

3. Chlorophyll

4. Dehydration

5. Bacteria

6. Stroma

7. Palisade

8. Oxygen

