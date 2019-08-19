Boston Manor Announces First US Headline Tour

After numerous tours supporting artists like A Day To Remember, Knocked Loose, Movements, Real Friends and more, Blackpool five-piece Boston Manor has announced their first full-length headlining North American Tour. With support from label-mates Microwave and Selfish Things as well as the ever-captivatingHeart Attack Man, this winter tour will kick off in Boston on November 20, traveling to cities across the United States and Canada before wrapping up back on the East Coast in Hartford, CT on December 20.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 21 @ 10am local time at www.bostonmanorband.com

"We're really excited to be doing our first ever full US headline tour. It feels like we've been working towards this for the last 3 years. We're lucky enough to have an amazing line-up of bands coming with us for it" shares front man Henry Cox on the upcoming tour.



In addition to today's announcement, the band has dropped an acoustic version of fan-favorite track "England's Dreaming" as well as a B-side remix of "Welcome To The Neighbourhood", courtesy of Lebrock. The original versions of these tracks appeared on the band's second full-length album, released last fall via Pure Noise Records.



"We recorded this acoustic version of England's Dreaming as part of some studio sessions at the beginning of the year. We play this live acoustically some times & I'm glad we got to explore this version of the song in a recording" shares Cox on the re-imagined tracks. "We reached out to Lebrock to see if they wanted to do a remix for the B Side, they picked ' Welcome To The Neighbourhood' & it came out great!"

Ahead of their return to North America, the band will take to the iconic BBC Radio 1 Stage at the equally iconic Reading & Leeds Festivals at the end of August. Boston Manor were recently seen whipping up frenzies at Slam Dunk Festival and various other mammoth festivals across the US, instigating crowd reactions indicative of just how far the five-piece have come during their short time as a band.

A full list of upcoming North American tour dates can be found below:

Upcoming North American Tour Dates

November 20 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

November 21- New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

November 22 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

November 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry @ The Fillmore

November 25 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's

November 26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

November 27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell

November 29 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

November 30 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

December 2 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

December 3 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

December 4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

December 5 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

December 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

December 8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

December 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

December 11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

December 13 - Kansas City, MO - Davey's Uptown

December 14 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

December 15 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

December 17 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

December 18 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

December 19 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

December 20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground





