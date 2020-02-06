Boston Calling Announces Single Day Tickets

On the heels of its exciting 2020 lineup announcement, Boston Calling announces the availability and onsale of Single Day tickets for this year's festival, taking place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 - May 24, 2020. Single Day tickets are available for purchase beginning TOMORROW Friday, February 7 at 10:00am EST. Tier 1 Single Day General Admission ($149.99), VIP Passes ($349.99), and Platinum Passes ($749.99) will be on sale at www.bostoncalling.com. Availability of tickets at Tier 1 pricing will be very limited. Once Tier 1 tickets sell out, Tier 2 pricing will go into effect for Single Day General Admission ($159.99), VIP ($399.99), and Platinum ($799.99). Three-Day passes will remain on sale.



Kicking off Boston Calling on Friday, May 22 will be Foo Fighters, followed by Rage Against The Machine on Saturday, May 23, and Red Hot Chili Peppers will round out the festival on Sunday, May 24, making for an epic weekend of live music. Joining these rock heavyweights and performing across the festival's five stages are over 60 artists in all, including The 1975, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, Brittany Howard, Banks, Liam Gallagher, Noname, Angels & Airwaves and many more. The entire lineup can be found below, listed by day.

2020 Boston Calling Lineup

The day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2020 is as follows. Performance times are forthcoming.



Friday, May 22, 2020

Foo Fighters

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Brittany Howard

Noname

The Struts

Sharon Van Etten

PUP

Andrew W.K.

Iann Dior

The Districts

Brutus

Pony Bradshaw

The Sheila Divine



DJs

Liz Ladoux

DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl

Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)

DJ Ryan Brown



Comedians

Alingon Mitra

Will Smalley

Sam Ike

Emily Ruskowski

Shawn Carter

Drew Dunn

Katie Que



Saturday, May 23, 2020

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Banks

Koffee

Pink Sweat$

Dave

Orville Peck

RJD2

Jay Som

Girl in Red

Phony Ppl

Dreamers

Camp Blood



DJs

DJ Frank White

BREK.ONE

DJ J-Wall

DJ Guru Sanaal



Comedians

Orlando Baxter

Andrew Mayer

Al Park

Katlin McFee

Peter Martin

J Smitty



Sunday, May 24, 2020

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Liam Gallagher

Angels & Airwaves

LP

Phoebe Bridgers

Dinosaur Jr.

PVRIS

Beabadoobee

Jack Harlow

Mew

Djo

Cliff Notez



DJs

DJ 7L

DJ RM

ReaL P

DJ Slick Vick



Comedians

Lamont Price

Hanna Evensen

Sean Sullivan

Jason Cordova

Will Noonan

Tooky Kavanagh





Related Articles View More Music Stories