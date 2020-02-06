Boston Calling Announces Single Day Tickets
On the heels of its exciting 2020 lineup announcement, Boston Calling announces the availability and onsale of Single Day tickets for this year's festival, taking place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 - May 24, 2020. Single Day tickets are available for purchase beginning TOMORROW Friday, February 7 at 10:00am EST. Tier 1 Single Day General Admission ($149.99), VIP Passes ($349.99), and Platinum Passes ($749.99) will be on sale at www.bostoncalling.com. Availability of tickets at Tier 1 pricing will be very limited. Once Tier 1 tickets sell out, Tier 2 pricing will go into effect for Single Day General Admission ($159.99), VIP ($399.99), and Platinum ($799.99). Three-Day passes will remain on sale.
Kicking off Boston Calling on Friday, May 22 will be Foo Fighters, followed by Rage Against The Machine on Saturday, May 23, and Red Hot Chili Peppers will round out the festival on Sunday, May 24, making for an epic weekend of live music. Joining these rock heavyweights and performing across the festival's five stages are over 60 artists in all, including The 1975, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, Brittany Howard, Banks, Liam Gallagher, Noname, Angels & Airwaves and many more. The entire lineup can be found below, listed by day.
2020 Boston Calling Lineup
The day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2020 is as follows. Performance times are forthcoming.
Friday, May 22, 2020
Foo Fighters
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Brittany Howard
Noname
The Struts
Sharon Van Etten
PUP
Andrew W.K.
Iann Dior
The Districts
Brutus
Pony Bradshaw
The Sheila Divine
DJs
Liz Ladoux
DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl
Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)
DJ Ryan Brown
Comedians
Alingon Mitra
Will Smalley
Sam Ike
Emily Ruskowski
Shawn Carter
Drew Dunn
Katie Que
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Banks
Koffee
Pink Sweat$
Dave
Orville Peck
RJD2
Jay Som
Girl in Red
Phony Ppl
Dreamers
Camp Blood
DJs
DJ Frank White
BREK.ONE
DJ J-Wall
DJ Guru Sanaal
Comedians
Orlando Baxter
Andrew Mayer
Al Park
Katlin McFee
Peter Martin
J Smitty
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Angels & Airwaves
LP
Phoebe Bridgers
Dinosaur Jr.
PVRIS
Beabadoobee
Jack Harlow
Mew
Djo
Cliff Notez
DJs
DJ 7L
DJ RM
ReaL P
DJ Slick Vick
Comedians
Lamont Price
Hanna Evensen
Sean Sullivan
Jason Cordova
Will Noonan
Tooky Kavanagh