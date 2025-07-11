Born Ruffians Set North American Tour Dates with Queen of Jeans

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Born Ruffians have announced that Queen of Jeans will be joining them as support on their upcoming North American tour. The Los Angeles stop on November 8 will feature special guests Allah-Lahs and La Luz. The tour will see the band hitting major cities across the U.S., including Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and more. The band is touring in support of their new album Beauty’s Pride, out now on Yep Roc Records. Ticket info is available HERE.

To accompany the album, the band has released Beauty’s Pride — a contemplative short film now streaming on YouTube. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Jared Raab (BlackBerry, Nirvanna the Band the Show) and produced by Peter Dreimanis (July Talk, Sinners), it serves as a visual companion to the album.

Developed collaboratively with Raab, Dreimanis, Leah Fay Goldstein (July Talk) and Born Ruffians, the film follows band members Luke, Mitch, Steve, and Maddy as they reflect on two decades of music-making, with archival tour footage and cinematic new scenes set in classrooms, labs, and cityscapes.

Born Ruffians Tour Dates:

August 9 - Kingston, ON - Wolfe Island Music Festival

September 12 - Hamilton, ON - Supercrawl

September 19 - Galt, ON - FEST2FALL

September 20 - North Bay, ON - Bay Beats Festival

October 2 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*

October 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg*

October 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's*

October 5 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse*

October 7 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room*

October 9 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean*

October 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme*

October 11 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar*

November 1 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

November 2 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

November 4 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's*

November 5 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall*

November 7 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord*

November 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room (Outdoor Stage)~

November 9 - San Diego, CA - Casbah*

November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge*

November 13 - Austin, TX - Antone's*

November 14 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*

November 15 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada*

*with Queen of Jeans

~with Allah-Lahs and La Luz

Photo credit: Calm Elliott-Armstrong