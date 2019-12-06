Boris Brejcha Unveils New Single 'Lieblingsmensch'

German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha has dropped new single 'Lieblingsmensch', out 6th December via Ultra Music.

An epic, eight-and-a-half minute journey, 'Lieblingsmensch' will go down as one of Brejcha's most captivatingly melodic tracks yet: a whirlwind of dense-yet-refined electronics that find the sweet spot between rich emotion and infectious dancefloor energy.

'Lieblingsmensch' marks Brejcha's latest release following on from October's 'Never Look Back', a trademark brand of his driving, emphatic techno.

Having completed a North American tour and played at a slew of Ibiza parties across 2019, Brejcha shows no signs of taking his foot off the gas anytime soon. He will perform in Amsterdam, Belgrade, Zurich, Milan, Lisbon, Rome and Warsaw in the next month alone.

Emerging onto the scene with the double release of 'Monster' and 'YellowKitchen' back in 2006, Brejcha has spent the years since developing his own style of music, coined as 'High-Tech Minimal'. Last year he dropped a track on the Best Of Cloning Sound compilation to mark the tenth anniversary of the imprint.

Capping off a typically prolific year, Boris Brejcha looks poised to finish 2019 on a high after the release of the stunning 'Lieblingsmensch'.

