Boris Announce New Full-Length 'Heavy Rocks (2022)'

The legendary Boris celebrate a 30 year career as one of experimental music's most forward-thinking, heavy, and innovative bands with the new album Heavy Rocks (2022). Continuing their series of Heavy Rocks records, Boris once again channels the classic proto-metal sounds of the 70's into something all new.

Boris comment on the new album:

"The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone's thinking is simpler and pragmatic. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us.

We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you - instinct, intuition, and fangs. This is the heavy rock of Boris now. As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal. Boris does not lead anyone anywhere. We just keep showing this attitude."

Heavy Rocks (2022), 10 pulse-pounding tracks, highlight the very trajectory of Boris and their storied career - from the driving, fuzzed out Rock N' Roll opener "She is Burning," to the punk, raucous "My Name is Blank," Boris are heavier than ever before. "Question 1" is just kickass- D-beats give way to a doomed, spaced out and heavier-than-anything guitar wailing and feedback before diving back into their metal sound, sending the listener into a complete frenzy. This is unmistakably Boris, and this is the band at the height of their powers.

Elsewhere on the record, a more daring, "out there" side of Boris begins to shine on tracks such as the aptly titled "Blah Blah Blah," the industrial "Ghostly Imagination" and the truly wild "Nosferatou." Noisy passages (not unlike prior collaborations with legendary artists like Merzbow,) collide with visceral vocal howls while a relentless, almost Zornian-saxophone shreds harder than any guitar solo ever could.

In 2022, Boris cement what Heavy Rock means to them and release one of their most captivating records to date.

Additionally, Boris have announce Summer U.S. tour dates with Philadelphia's Nothing. The tour kicks off after Boris and Nothings performances at Psycho Las Vegas and runs through late August and September. The tour also includes a festival performance at Post Festival in Indianapolis, tickets are on sale this Friday, May 20th and a full tour schedule can be found below.

Heavy Rocks (2022) is out August 12 on LP/CD/CS/Digital.

BORIS TOUR DATES

Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom (w/ The Body) *

Aug 19-21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas @ Resort World Las Vegas

US Tour w/ Nothing Aug 22 - Sept 18

Aug 22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

Aug 24 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

Aug 25 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

Aug 26 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Aug 27 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live *

Aug 29 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Aug 30 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Aug 31 Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

Sep 1 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sep 2 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sep 3 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sep 6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre

Sep 7 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

Sep 8 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sep 9 Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival @ The Vogue

Sep 10 St. Louis, MI @ Delmar Hall

Sep 11 Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Sep 14 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sep 15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Sep 17 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sep 18 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sep 24 Mexico City, MX @ House of Vans

* No Nothing