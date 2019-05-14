Boris Announce 'Love & Evol' & North American Tour

Boris have never been one for sentimentality-they simply wave goodbye to old worlds in favor of new horizons. That's exactly the logic behind the band's two forthcoming reissues of Akuma No Uta and Feedbacker, which will be released via Third Man Records this year, marking a new partnership between the band and label. The batch of reissues also makes way for Boris's first new album in two years: LφVE & EVφL, due out this August on Third Man. The pioneering, monolithic trio will also be hitting the road with NYC industrialists Uniform this fall - tour dates are listed below.

LφVE & EVφL exist as two independent works, encapsulating conflicting connotations that interweave and become intricately entangled with one another, gradually eroding before becoming utterly singular. Continuing to tinker and toil with their sound since the release of DEAR, Boris have pivoted onward a more organic, non-grid literary style thatLφVE & EVφL showcases.

Boris was formed in 1992, culminating in the current lineup of Takeshi, Wata, and Atsuo just three years later. Even in their infancy, the members of Boris boldly explored their own vision of heavy music, where words like "explosive" and "thunderous" barely do justice. Using overpowering soundscapes embellished with copious amounts of lighting and billowing smoke, Boris has shared with audiences across the planet an experience for all five senses in their concerts, earning legions of zealous fans along the way.

LφVE & EVφL will be released this August on double LP and digital formats via Third Man Records, with the reissue details to follow. Stay tuned for more news to come.

Boris is:

Takeshi - Vocal, Bass & Guitar

Wata - Vocal, Guitar & Echo

Atsuo - Vocal, Drums, Percussion & Electronics

LφVE & EVφL - Track Listing:

Disc [LφVE]

Side A

1. Away from You

2. Coma

Side B

3. EVOL

Disc [EVφL]

Side A

1. uzume

2. LOVE

Side B

3. In The Pain(t)

4. Shadow of Skull

BORIS - On Tour w/ Uniform:

August 19 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

August 20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

August 22 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

August 23 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

August 24 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

August 25 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 28 Mexico City, MX @ Galera *

August 30 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

August 31 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

September 1 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

September 3 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

September 4 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

September 5 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival *

September 7 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

September 8 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

September 10 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

September 11 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 12 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

September 13 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Plaza

September 14 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

September 15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

September 17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

September 18 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

September 20 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

September 21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

September 23 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

September 24 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

September 26 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

September 27 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

September 28 Camarillo, CA @ Rock City

September 29 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

* no Uniform

Photo Credit: Miki Matsushima





