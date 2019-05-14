Boris Announce 'Love & Evol' & North American Tour
Boris have never been one for sentimentality-they simply wave goodbye to old worlds in favor of new horizons. That's exactly the logic behind the band's two forthcoming reissues of Akuma No Uta and Feedbacker, which will be released via Third Man Records this year, marking a new partnership between the band and label. The batch of reissues also makes way for Boris's first new album in two years: LφVE & EVφL, due out this August on Third Man. The pioneering, monolithic trio will also be hitting the road with NYC industrialists Uniform this fall - tour dates are listed below.
LφVE & EVφL exist as two independent works, encapsulating conflicting connotations that interweave and become intricately entangled with one another, gradually eroding before becoming utterly singular. Continuing to tinker and toil with their sound since the release of DEAR, Boris have pivoted onward a more organic, non-grid literary style thatLφVE & EVφL showcases.
Boris was formed in 1992, culminating in the current lineup of Takeshi, Wata, and Atsuo just three years later. Even in their infancy, the members of Boris boldly explored their own vision of heavy music, where words like "explosive" and "thunderous" barely do justice. Using overpowering soundscapes embellished with copious amounts of lighting and billowing smoke, Boris has shared with audiences across the planet an experience for all five senses in their concerts, earning legions of zealous fans along the way.
LφVE & EVφL will be released this August on double LP and digital formats via Third Man Records, with the reissue details to follow. Stay tuned for more news to come.
Boris is:
Takeshi - Vocal, Bass & Guitar
Wata - Vocal, Guitar & Echo
Atsuo - Vocal, Drums, Percussion & Electronics
LφVE & EVφL - Track Listing:
Disc [LφVE]
Side A
1. Away from You
2. Coma
Side B
3. EVOL
Disc [EVφL]
Side A
1. uzume
2. LOVE
Side B
3. In The Pain(t)
4. Shadow of Skull
BORIS - On Tour w/ Uniform:
August 19 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
August 20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
August 22 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
August 23 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
August 24 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
August 25 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
August 28 Mexico City, MX @ Galera *
August 30 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
August 31 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
September 1 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
September 3 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
September 4 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
September 5 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival *
September 7 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
September 8 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
September 10 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
September 11 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
September 12 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
September 13 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Plaza
September 14 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
September 15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
September 17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
September 18 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
September 20 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
September 21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
September 23 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
September 24 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
September 26 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
September 27 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
September 28 Camarillo, CA @ Rock City
September 29 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
* no Uniform
Photo Credit: Miki Matsushima