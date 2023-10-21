Bonnie Montgomery Releases New Single 'I'll Know'

Raised on southern gospel, Texas swing, Delta blues, and Ozark bluegrass before training as an opera singer, Bonnie Montgomery isn't the first musician to cross-pollinate in such a way—she cites Linda Rondstadt's orchestral album What's New and all-Spanish Canciones de mi Padre as well as Bobby Nelson's classical-influenced playing and songwriting as major inspirations—but she's definitely one of the most diverse women performing in today's outlaw country scene. However, when it comes to influences, it took a pandemic for Montgomery to reconnect with one of her all-time great loves: Beethoven.

Today, Montgomery released “I'll Know” from her upcoming album River—out November 3rd via Gar Hole Records. “The song came to me fully formed during [Covid lockdown] in a dream, and it is my love song to Ludwig Van Beethoven,” she says. “I listened to his music constantly, and felt his presence stronger than ever.” Led by a clear, simple piano hook, “I'll Know” falls in line with the rest of Montgomery's genre-free catalog; not exactly what listeners might imagine as a song for Beethoven. “We had some much fun recording this one,” she says. “It has more of a pop feeling than any song I've ever written, and the influence of Bob Seger and The Bangles isn't hard to hear.” So with Bob, The Bangles, and Beethoven, Montgomery has once again turned seemingly unrelated characters into a timeless, easy-to-love ode destined to live on repeat in listeners' cars, stereos, and headphones.

Fans can hear “I'll Know” now at this link, check out Montgomery's previously-released singles “Modern Day Cowgirl's Dream” and “River” at their respective links, and pre-order or pre-save River ahead of its November release right here. Beginning on November 4th, Montgomery will play a string of special, record release shows beginning in San Antonio, Texas, and ending December 8th at her record label's Gar Hole-idays Celebration in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A full list of dates can be found below or at bonniemontgomerymusic.com/shows.

River Tracklist:

River

Modern-Day Cowgirl's Dream

No Way Around It

I Was Fine

Half Drunk

Leon

Check For Your Time

Seventeen

I'll Know

This Town

More About River: On November 3rd, Montgomery will release River, an eclectic and electrifying amalgamation of every corner of her life and music career up until now. "This is the most straight-from-the heart album I've ever cut," says Montgomery, who headed to Texas to record River with co-producer Kevin Skrla. "I've always been a multi-genre artist. I have a classical background, but I'm a big fan of soul music and rock, too. Country music was the soundtrack of my childhood. All of that went into River. Making that album felt like the first time I could be me, sing my heart out, and not worry about fitting into any specific box. It was pure. It was freeing."

Montgomery recorded River on a sod farm in Dayton, Texas. Her longtime collaborator and co-producer, Kevin Skrla, had built Wolfe Island Recording Co. in the farm's barn, and the two pulled long hours in the studio, creating the bulk of the album themselves. They took inspiration from acts like Bob Seger, Elton John, and Linda Ronstadt, crafting a warm, widescreen sound that explored the grey areas between genres. Classical violinist Geoffrey Robson paid a visit to the studio, taking a break from his gig as conductor of the Arkansas Symphony to record the album's string arrangements. Jimmy Daddy Davis and Whitney Rose also stopped by to add vocal harmonies. After the tracking was complete, they turned to Willie Nelson's team, tapping Steve Chadie to mix the sessions and recruiting Terra Nova Mastering's Jerry Tubb to master the album.

Catch Bonnie Montgomery On Tour:

Nov. 4 - San Antonio, TX - The Lonesome Rose

Nov. 10 - Houston, TX - Dan Electro's

Nov. 14 - Austin, TX - Sagebrush

Nov. 17 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

Nov. 18 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

Dec. 8 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic - Gar Hole-idays

May 11-12 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Auditorium *

* With Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

For future dates and ticket information, please visit bonniemontgomerymusic.com/shows.

More About Bonnie Montgomery:

Raised in rural Arkansas on a soundtrack of southern gospel, Texas swing, Delta blues, and Ozark bluegrass, Bonnie Montgomery trained as an opera singer before launching her award-winning career in outlaw country. She embraces that diversity with 2023's River, a versatile record that shows just how broad Montgomery's vision of American roots music can be. Arriving on the heels of projects like Billy Blythe, her critically-acclaimed opera about Bill Clinton's childhood, and Forever, the 2018 solo record that earned Montgomery the titles of "Best Americana Artist" and "Best Female Vocalist" from the Arkansas County Music Awards, River flows freely from one genre to the next. It's the crystallization of a sound Montgomery has been creating for years, blurring the boundaries between different formats while presenting Montgomery not only as a powerhouse vocalist but as an autobiographical storyteller and captivating songwriter, too.

More About Gar Hole Records:

If you've ever been to a place where failure is assured, hardship is welcomed, and the water's never quite clear, you've been to the Gar Hole. Established in the Fall of 2020, Gar Hole Records is the combined brains and brawn of Fayetteville, Arkansas DIYer Kurt DeLashmet and certified Grampa Music enthusiast Nick Shoulders, come together to bring you lovingly tailored tunes for the UnAmericana fan in all of us.