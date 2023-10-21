Bonnie Montgomery Releases New Single 'I'll Know'

Bonnie Montgomery's "I'll Know" is an ode to an unlikely love.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 2 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 4 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure

Bonnie Montgomery Releases New Single 'I'll Know'

Raised on southern gospel, Texas swing, Delta blues, and Ozark bluegrass before training as an opera singer, Bonnie Montgomery isn't the first musician to cross-pollinate in such a way—she cites Linda Rondstadt's orchestral album What's New and all-Spanish Canciones de mi Padre as well as Bobby Nelson's classical-influenced playing and songwriting as major inspirations—but she's definitely one of the most diverse women performing in today's outlaw country scene. However, when it comes to influences, it took a pandemic for Montgomery to reconnect with one of her all-time great loves: Beethoven. 

Today, Montgomery released “I'll Know” from her upcoming album River—out November 3rd via Gar Hole Records. “The song came to me fully formed during [Covid lockdown] in a dream, and it is my love song to Ludwig Van Beethoven,” she says. “I listened to his music constantly, and felt his presence stronger than ever.” Led by a clear, simple piano hook, “I'll Know” falls in line with the rest of Montgomery's genre-free catalog; not exactly what listeners might imagine as a song for Beethoven. “We had some much fun recording this one,” she says. “It has more of a pop feeling than any song I've ever written, and the influence of Bob Seger and The Bangles isn't hard to hear.” So with Bob, The Bangles, and Beethoven, Montgomery has once again turned seemingly unrelated characters into a timeless, easy-to-love ode destined to live on repeat in listeners' cars, stereos, and headphones.

Fans can hear “I'll Know” now at this link, check out Montgomery's previously-released singles “Modern Day Cowgirl's Dream” and “River” at their respective links, and pre-order or pre-save River ahead of its November release right here. Beginning on November 4th, Montgomery will play a string of special, record release shows beginning in San Antonio, Texas, and ending December 8th at her record label's Gar Hole-idays Celebration in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A full list of dates can be found below or at bonniemontgomerymusic.com/shows.

River Tracklist:

River

Modern-Day Cowgirl's Dream

No Way Around It

I Was Fine

Half Drunk

Leon

Check For Your Time

Seventeen

I'll Know

This Town

More About River: On November 3rd, Montgomery will release River, an eclectic and electrifying amalgamation of every corner of her life and music career up until now. "This is the most straight-from-the heart album I've ever cut," says Montgomery, who headed to Texas to record River with co-producer Kevin Skrla. "I've always been a multi-genre artist. I have a classical background, but I'm a big fan of soul music and rock, too. Country music was the soundtrack of my childhood. All of that went into River. Making that album felt like the first time I could be me, sing my heart out, and not worry about fitting into any specific box. It was pure. It was freeing."

Montgomery recorded River on a sod farm in Dayton, Texas. Her longtime collaborator and co-producer, Kevin Skrla, had built Wolfe Island Recording Co. in the farm's barn, and the two pulled long hours in the studio, creating the bulk of the album themselves. They took inspiration from acts like Bob Seger, Elton John, and Linda Ronstadt, crafting a warm, widescreen sound that explored the grey areas between genres. Classical violinist Geoffrey Robson paid a visit to the studio, taking a break from his gig as conductor of the Arkansas Symphony to record the album's string arrangements. Jimmy Daddy Davis and Whitney Rose also stopped by to add vocal harmonies. After the tracking was complete, they turned to Willie Nelson's team, tapping Steve Chadie to mix the sessions and recruiting Terra Nova Mastering's Jerry Tubb to master the album.  

Catch Bonnie Montgomery On Tour:

Nov. 4 - San Antonio, TX - The Lonesome Rose

Nov. 10 - Houston, TX - Dan Electro's

Nov. 14 - Austin, TX - Sagebrush

Nov. 17 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

Nov. 18 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

Dec. 8 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic - Gar Hole-idays

May 11-12 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Auditorium *

* With Arkansas Symphony Orchestra 

For future dates and ticket information, please visit bonniemontgomerymusic.com/shows.

More About Bonnie Montgomery:

Raised in rural Arkansas on a soundtrack of southern gospel, Texas swing, Delta blues, and Ozark bluegrass, Bonnie Montgomery trained as an opera singer before launching her award-winning career in outlaw country. She embraces that diversity with 2023's River, a versatile record that shows just how broad Montgomery's vision of American roots music can be. Arriving on the heels of projects like Billy Blythe, her critically-acclaimed opera about Bill Clinton's childhood, and Forever, the 2018 solo record that earned Montgomery the titles of "Best Americana Artist" and "Best Female Vocalist" from the Arkansas County Music Awards, River flows freely from one genre to the next. It's the crystallization of a sound Montgomery has been creating for years, blurring the boundaries between different formats while presenting Montgomery not only as a powerhouse vocalist but as an autobiographical storyteller and captivating songwriter, too.  

 

More About Gar Hole Records:

If you've ever been to a place where failure is assured, hardship is welcomed, and the water's never quite clear, you've been to the Gar Hole. Established in the Fall of 2020, Gar Hole Records is the combined brains and brawn of Fayetteville, Arkansas DIYer Kurt DeLashmet and certified Grampa Music enthusiast Nick Shoulders, come together to bring you lovingly tailored tunes for the UnAmericana fan in all of us. 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jazz Pianist & Composer Dan Karlsberg Brings Generations Together With New Album, HOLD Photo
Jazz Pianist & Composer Dan Karlsberg Brings Generations Together With New Album, 'HOLDING THE WHEEL OF LIFE'

Jazz pianist and composer Dan Karlsberg releases his latest album, HOLDING THE WHEEL OF LIFE, which reflects on his relationships in middle-age and unites generations of musicians. The album features a mix of original compositions and unique interpretations of cover tunes. Karlsberg collaborates with veteran and younger musicians to create a personal and meaningful project.

2
Vince Guaraldis Soundtrack For A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING Now Available For First Time I Photo
Vince Guaraldi's Soundtrack For A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING Now Available For First Time In 50 Years

Vince Guaraldi's iconic soundtrack for 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' is now available for the first time in 50 years. Get ready to enjoy the beloved music from this classic holiday special.

3
Chris Garneau Shares Out Of Love Single via Cool Hunting Photo
Chris Garneau Shares 'Out Of Love' Single via Cool Hunting

On October 20th, New York-based, enigmatic singer-songwriter Chris Garneau shared a brand new single 'Out of Love', the lead single and title track off his forthcoming EP out late fall.

4
Calum Scott and Zoe Wees Share Duet Version of At Your Worst Photo
Calum Scott and Zoe Wees Share Duet Version of 'At Your Worst'

Calum Scott and Zoe Wees collaborate on a duet version of Scott's new single 'At Your Worst.' Listen to the euphoric track here.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE COTTAGE