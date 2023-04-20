Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bonnaroo Announces the 2023 Superjam

The event is set for June 17.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is excited to announce the 2023 Superjam. Among the festival's greatest traditions is the annual Superjam, gathering an all-star lineup for a once-in-a-lifetime musical event unlike any other. Set for Saturday, June 17, Cory Wong's Syncopated Superjam will be hosted and curated by Cory Wong and his 12-piece band and will feature many surprise all-star guests.

"This is going to be an incredible set of music with special guests who are at the festival, and also a handful who are flying in specifically for the Superjam," says Wong. "There are guests from across all genres that will come together on stage for a really special once-in-a-lifetime performance. I've held a few tricks up my sleeve over the past few years, and I'm happy that they get to come out in full force for this Superjam. The song list is already shaping up to be insane. My full 12-piece band will be there along with me and we're working out new arrangements for all of the material that night."

"The Superjam is one of Bonnaroo's most sacred traditions," says Steve Greene, Talent Buyer, C3 Presents. "Cory Wong is one of the most impressive musicians out there today and we're honored to have him make his mark on Bonnaroo history. We're especially looking forward to reaching back to Bonnaroo's funky roots and injecting a bit more jam into the Superjam."



