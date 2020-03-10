Boniface Releases New Acoustic EP Today

Boniface has been forced to cancel their North American tour with Stealing Sheep off the back of the news SXSW will no longer go ahead. The band regrettably made the decision but have assured fans they will be returning to the US very soon.

In more positive news Boniface have today released Acoustic, their five song EP, out now via Transgressive Records. Acoustic includes a cover of 'I Was Made For Loving You' and is shared alongside a music video for the stripped back version of fan favourite 'Keeping Up'. The release comes on the heels of their critically acclaimed, debut self-titled album which was just released on February 14th, 2020.

"Most songs on "Boniface" started out as quiet, sleepy acoustic tracks written in my bedroom" says Micah Visser. "...Usually it's a matter of expanding them into pop songs, so I really enjoyed doing the opposite on this acoustic EP - shrinking them back down and letting the initial intimacy lead me."

Boniface - who uses they/them pronouns - is the brainchild and primary creative outlet for Canada's Micah Visser. A young artist who once comfortably blended in with the suburban landscape in which they grew up in (Saint Boniface is also the peaceful city in which they reside, on the outskirts of Winnipeg), but has since spent the last eighteen months finding not only their voice and this innate ear for deliriously affecting songcraft, but eventually finding themselves too; where they sit, their identity, and what they truly believe in and stand for.

Boniface Acoustic track list:

1. Oh My God (Acoustic)

2. Keeping Up (Acoustic)

3. Wake Me Back Up (Acoustic)

4. Fumbling (Acoustic)

5. I Was Made For Loving You (KISS Cover)

'Boniface' is a catalogue of Micah and their band's most formative coming-of-age experiences, each moment captured in diary-like detail and set against a magnificently sprawling backdrop. Throughout the album, Micah reflects on falling in love and facing heartbreak whilst struggling with identity, never failing to find an ineffable beauty within all the pain. The result is a body of work both bracingly honest and powerfully exhilarating-an emotional journey that Visser encapsulates as "taking little detours and exploring the times when everything feels perfect."

Growing up in Winnipeg, Visser wrote the songs for the album at home throughout during those tentatively indecisive late teens and early twenties, after shifts at the local coffee shop and lost nights in the city. This intimacy has been preserved on "Boniface", with the songs largely recorded in the room they were written, with Visser's brother Joey and longtime collaborator Micheal Dunn also on hand. The trio eventually travelled to London to finish up work with producer/engineer Neil Comber (Charli XCX, M.I.A., Glass Animals) who helped bring Boniface's lavish arrangements to full and dazzling life.

Visser points to a certain touchstone behind the making of their full-length debut: a mission of gently encouraging others to embrace total vulnerability. "There's so much negativity in the world, and it's easy to get caught in that cycle of being closed off and negative too-and then projecting that onto other people, and just continuing the cycle," says Visser. "I've found that in my personal life, pushing myself to be more open helps other people to open up as well, so then it becomes a cycle of positivity instead. And I know that it's really scary to do that, but hopefully opening up in my music will help people to feel safe. I'd love for people to hear these songs and feel inspired, like they can do anything they want with their lives."

This year has seen Boniface tour extensively on both sides of the Atlantic, earning stripes and getting match fit whilst performing alongside Foals, Let's Eat Grandma, Blaenavon, The Joy Formidable White Lies, Sundara Karma and Circa Waves.





