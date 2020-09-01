Bon Jovi Added to iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

This is the festival's tenth iteration.

iHeartMedia announced today that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi has been added to the iconic lineup for the 10th anniversary of its legendary "iHeartRadio Music Festival". The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival will feature live performances recorded on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville in front of a virtual audience that will include a Capital One Fan Wall of iHeartRadio station winners.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year's virtual two-day mega-concert will feature already announced performances from BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with Special Guest Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and more.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival will be streamed on The CW App and CWTV.com, and broadcasted on iHeartMedia stations nationwide Sept. 18 and 19 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The CW Network will broadcast the two-night televised iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sunday, September 27 (8:00-10:00pm ET) and Monday, September 28 (8:00-10:00pm ET).

Music fans won't be able to attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival in person given the new limitations on live events during the pandemic, but in true festival fashion millions of iHeartRadio listeners will still be able to experience the Festival's traditional one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances as many bands reunite to perform on a stage together again for the first time in months. The 10th anniversary will also feature special remote performances and include intimate backstage moments with artists sharing compelling and inspiring stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives and their families, given the disruption in society and touring this year.

This year's Festival will also pay special tribute to the connection between fans and artists. Fans will have the opportunity to introduce artists and participate in virtual meet and greets. In addition, fans watching live will have the opportunity to appear in a special Capital One Fan Video Wall and be serenaded by their favorite artists.

The weekend-long event will feature a nationwide pre-show broadcast on iHeartRadio stations that will feature backstage artist moments hosted by Elvis Duran. In addition, all summer long, iHeartRadio stations, the iHeartRadio app and iHeartPodcasts will revisit the greatest moments from the past 10 years of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Proud partners of the iHeartRadio Music Festival include Capital One and The CW. Additional proud partners across iHeartRadio platforms include, T-Mobile and Taco Bell®, with more to be announced.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions. For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

